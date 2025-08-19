BREAKING: Rams Make Surprising Roster Moves
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were forced to make multiple roster moves on Tuesday.
The Rams placed OLB Keir Thomas on injured reserve. The Florida State alumnus was putting in solid work throughout camp alongside his Seminole brethren in Los Angeles. After a strong camp, Thomas will now miss time. It is unclear if and when he will return.
During training camp, Sean McVay spoke about Thomas.
“He’s done a really good job and it's not exclusive to the coverage," stated McVay. "That was a great play that he made. Keir's had a really good camp. I think [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio] does such a great job with that whole outside linebacker room. I’ve been really pleased with all of them. They're all continuing to show improvement. Keir’s been a guy that's been with us for a long time. He’s getting better and better. He really makes his presence felt on some of the early downs, but that was awesome. What's really cool is you see how excited his teammates get for him when he makes plays like that. He's a Ram through and through. I really like what he's doing.”
Mario Williams caught a big-time touchdown from Stetson Bennett on Saturday night but was waived on Tuesday with an injury designation. His work alongside Brennan Presley and Tru Edwards gave Bennett several strong options in the second half against the Chargers.
Bennett, who hit Williams for a touchdown to end the third quarter, spoke about the play after the game.
“Oh, on the touchdown. That was sweet," stated Bennett. "There was a look in practice that was like that and [he] stepped up, great protection. He ran a great route, kind of stuck it in there. [The] safety kind of hung over there on the left hash and just getting the ball up and down. That was a fun one. That was a fun time.”
Bennett put the ball on a rope, but Williams' acceleration into the open space played the critical factor. His pure speed, paired with unbridled confidence, and making tackles on special teams, makes it feel like he's on the same track as Xavier Smith.
As a result of these moves, the Rams have signed offensive lineman Mike McAllister to the active roster.
McAllister, a 2023 undrafted free agent from Youngstown State, has spent the last two seasons on the Rams' practice squad.
