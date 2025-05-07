Rams Are Making Smart Bet on Winning Today With Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford officially agreed to a re-negotiated contract Monday as the veteran quarterback will earn $44 million in guaranteed money this season in what is essentially a fully guaranteed season.
The move exemplified one thing: the Rams are committed to Stafford for the next couple of seasons or for as long as he wants to play.
Having a veteran passer who is among one of the 10 best players at his position is critical for the success of the Rams young roster. They are one of the youngest teams in the entire league with many of their starters having four or less years of league experience. One look at the roster from a casual perspective and you might confuse it for a team in the middle of a rebuild.
That was the original thought process after the 2022 season when Los Angeles was coming off a 5-12 season. Much was pondered during the offseason for what direction the team was heading and whether head coach Sean McVay wanted to continue coaching.
Those questions have been answered with two 10-win seasons in 2023 and last year despite slow starts in each one– likely due to the young players getting accustomed to the speed of the NFL.
After going deep into the postseason, the Rams are prepped for a possible run at Super Bowl LX and there is no other player that is capable of leading them there than Stafford. Despite entering his age-37 season, the former 2009 No. 1 draft choice has continued to play at a high level and will add Davante Adams to his arsenal of weapons this season.
Sure, having a developmental passer under him to exhibit a future of life after Stafford would have been ideal this offseason but that also shows the utmost confidence McVay and general manager Les Snead have in him. Father time is also undefeated– or was (see: Tom Brady, 2000-2022)– and could strike at any moment.
However, the Rams are making the smart bet of having Stafford lead this young team in 2025. He gives them the best chance to win week-to-week and they are not in their current position without him.
