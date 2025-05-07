BREAKING: Rams Bringing Minicamp to Maui
The Los Angeles Rams continue to work with the State of Hawaii as the team is set to host their minicamp, now titled "Mauicamp" at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku, Maui.
"The Los Angeles Rams and the Hawai'i Tourism Authority (HTA) are kicking off a partnership to promote tourism to Maui and Hawai'i, it was announced today by Hawai'i Governor Josh Green, M.D. and Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff at a press conference at the Los Angeles Rams practice facility in Woodland Hills, California." The Rams stated in a press release.
"As part of the partnership, Mauicamp Powered by the Hawai'i Tourism Authority will take place from Monday, June 16 to Thursday, June 19 when the Rams bring their Minicamp to Maui. On Tuesday, June 17 and Wednesday, June 18, the Rams will host on-field team activities that will feature players in workout gear at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku."
"We are thrilled to return to Hawai'i and for the first time in the NFL bring Minicamp to Maui," said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. "Los Angeles and Hawai'i share a special relationship and we are grateful to HTA for teaming with us for this historic partnership. Not only will this trip be a great opportunity for our players, coaches and their families to spend time together in a special setting, but also for our organization to celebrate and pour into youth football programs and players who call Maui home."
While in Maui, the Rams plan to hold several events with the community, including on-field sessions with the team, a football clinic open for 400 student-athletes, a PLAY 60 field day, and the players will help rebuild homes in continued efforts by the franchise to help the community of Lahaina which was destroyed by a massive fire.
"This new partnership we are kicking off honors long-standing fandom for the LA Rams by many Hawai'i residents and is sure to build even more fan loyalty in the islands," said Hawai'i Governor Josh Green, M.D. "We are super-excited to welcome, along with the Hawai'i Tourism Authority, the Rams Minicamp to Maui. Back in 2019, the Rams played in front of the largest crowd in Aloha Stadium history and engaged with our local communities, and we remain connected to this day. Rams players will feel the warm aloha and hospitality of our islands once again, and in turn, the team will uplift members of the community that have endured so much since the 2023 Maui wildfires."
This is the newest move in a series of moves by the Rams to strengthen their partnership with the Hawaii Tourism Authority as the franchise continues to expand their reach into the Pacific.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and for all updates on minicamp!
Please let us know your thoughts on minicamp when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE