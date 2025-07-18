Rams Super Bowl Champion Publicly Addresses 2022 In-Flight Removal
On November 27th, 2022, former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, a free agent at that time, was set to fly from Miami to Los Angeles, before he was controversially kicked off the flight for accusations of "a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt." That was what was reported by the airline.
The customer was Beckham. At that time, the Miami-Dade Police Department, who escorted Beckham off the plane, stated Beckham was ill.
"The flight crew was concerned for a passenger [Mr. Odell Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure," the police statement said. "Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused."
Beckham's attorney Daniel Davillier made mention that the incident was a result of an overzealous flight attendant.
"At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative," Davillier said. "He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight."
Now, nearly three years removed from the incident, Beckham spoke about what happened with Haute Living.
“I bought a first-class seat on a specific flight to get home and see my son,” Beckham said. “I was one of the first people to board. The flight gets delayed for an hour while we’re sitting there, so I just go to sleep, like anybody else would do, and then I’m woken up — an hour and 20 minutes later — thinking I’m waking up to us landing in California, to nine officers surrounding me.”
“They said, ‘Basically, you have to get off this flight.' I was just trying to ask the question as to why I was being removed from a flight where I did absolutely nothing but fall asleep, nothing wrong. They said I was unconscious, refusing to put my seatbelt on," he continued. "Which makes no sense. If I was unconscious, how would I refuse anything?”
During Beckham's discussion with officers and during his process of deboarding, Beckham was subjected to looks and complaints from other passengers, leading to feelings of anger.
“That’s where you see me talking shit to this guy,” he said. “But people don’t know that part. They just see me yelling. They think I’m trying to be seen. But at the time, I was like, ‘f**k, my day is literally about to be ruined. I’m not going to get to see my son. There are no more flights to get me back home to see him. But then, I’m the headline. Odell Beckham Jr. causes a scene. It doesn’t make sense.”
“I let my emotions get the best of me," Beckham said. "I was definitely hot.”
Beckham was a free agent during that time as he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered as he helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.
