Three Rams Predicted to Receive Esteemed Honor
With the 2025 Hall of Fame game in the books, this year's Hall of Fame ceremony, football's annual kickoff, is underway and while no member of the Los Angeles Rams was elected this season, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame had made predictions regarding the next five Hall of Fame classes with the franchise seeing three members get elected in 2029.
Verderame predicts Aaron Donald, Torry Holt, and Maxie Baughan will finally take their rightful place amongst the Canton greats.
"The only sure-fire first-ballot candidate is Donald, who is arguably the greatest defensive tackle of all time," wrote Verderame. "Playing 10 seasons with the Rams, Donald was a 10-time Pro Bowler, an eight-time first-team All-Pro, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl champion. Donald also totaled 111 sacks, the second-most by a defensive tackle behind John Randle."
Donald, the most dominant defender of his generation, is the greatest player in Rams history and the best defensive tackle ever.
"Witten and Holt are both very deserving and finally break through here. Witten is an 11-time Pro Bowler who ranks second only to Tony Gonzalez in receiving yards for a tight end with 13,046. Witten was also a four-time All-Pro, including two first-team honors."
"As for Holt, he starred for the Rams, winning Super Bowl XXXIV while totaling eight 1,000-yard seasons, leading the NFL in receiving yards twice, receptions once, and ranking 17th all-time with 13,382 receiving yards despite only playing 11 seasons."
Holt is the most sure thing Hall of Famer that there ever could be, and yet he remains snubbed from Canton. The final piece to complete "The Greatest Show on Turf," the Rams won a title during his rookie year in which he was a star in Super Bowl XXXIV.
Maxie Baughan played five seasons for the Rams, finishing as an All-Pro in four of those seasons.
"Baughan is one of the biggest snubs ever, having been a nine-time Pro Bowler with the Eagles and Rams while making six All-Pro teams (one first-team)."
Retiring after the 1971 season, Baughan embarked on a coaching career that lasted into the late 90s.
All three men are deserving and to be frank, Holt and Baughan have taken too long. Let's hope justice prevails next season.
