Five Takeaways From Rams 2025 Training Camp Day Six
The Los Angeles Rams continued in their training camp program with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm. Here are my five takeaways from the team's sixth practice of the season.
1. Sean McVay knows what he's doing with Jimmy Garoppolo
McVay's last two practices have shown Jimmy Garoppolo entering an offense that looks custom-built for his skillset. A run first attack, Garoppolo was able to build his passing attack off the run, distributing the ball like how he used to in San Francisco.
Davante Adams did practice, but unlike last week, instead of targeting Adams, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, and the tight end room received targets.
2. Blake Corum might be the playmaker the team is looking for
Corum has looked fantastic, producing at the same level as his Michigan days. The vision, footwork, agility, explosiveness, and desire are there and it is evident. Corum has attacked with relentless effort, hitting holes at full speed and like I used to say when he was coming out of Michigan, he understands blocking assignments at such a high level, he sees holes open before they actually do.
Then he turns on the afterburners. It might not be the fastest speed but he looks fast enough.
3. Quentin Lake is brilliant
Lake is a tremendous football player who was recently praised by defensive coordinator Chris Shula. However, after practice, listening to him speak, how he breaks down the game, it's almost as if the Rams have an extra coach on the field.
While Nate Landman is the defensive signal caller, Lake's ability to point things out, communicate along the second line of defense and relay messages to the secondary within seconds will be the key between success and failure of the defense.
4. The Rams have a gem in Poona Ford
I could talk about him but let's allow Quentin Lake to illustrate Ford's impact instead.
“Yeah, [Nose Tackle] Poona Ford. Man, Poona," stated Lake. "I know [Defensive End] Kobie [Turner] talked about it when he was at the podium, [he’s] as advertised. I'll say it again as advertised, but a great addition. You just bring in guys not only that fit the culture but that just have an elite ability to do certain things. Poona is just a force to be reckoned with in the trenches. He's done a great job of meshing with the defense, great personality, great teammate, but that was one of the areas of emphasis from last year that we wanted to focus on this year. How can we do better against the run? How can we be in different coverages or personnel groups to be able to shut it down? Because as you guys know, we have a great pass rush. Anybody can see that, but how can we stop those early downs so that we have more opportunities to rush the passer? Bringing in guys like that helps us do that a lot.”
5. This might be the year
It's slowly coming together but if the Rams continue to operate in their current manner, they'll be Super Bowl champions. I can't believe I'm saying this but in the unlikely event Jimmy Garoppolo has to be the starter, the Rams are still one of the best teams in the NFL with Garoppolo comfortable within the system.
So when Matthew Stafford comes back, the sky is the limit. That Stafford-Adams connection in OTAs was so prolific, it changed the defensive structure.
The defense is flying, the offense is responding. If the Rams tighten up and find a way to consistently score in the red zone, it might be game, set, match on the season.
