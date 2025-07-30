What I Saw At Rams Training Camp Today: Day Six
The Los Angeles Rams participated in their second padded practice of training camp and here's everything you need to know.
Jimmy Garoppolo was placed into an offense customized to his strengths and excelled. Garoppolo was not asked to do much with the Rams dedicating another day to their ground attack. However, when Garoppolo did throw, he was hitting targets, not honing in on one receiver but distributing the ball with success.
Garoppolo, who has struggled with the deep ball, had an open Tutu Atwell 50+ yards downfield and put the ball on the money. The problem is that while the ball hit Atwell in stride on the two yard line, he dropped it.
Stetson Bennett looked good as well. He made smart decisions and was firing the ball, hitting several impressive seam throws, especially on to Davis Allen for a touchdown.
Blake Corum once again put in a phenomenal performance, looking elusive while turning on the afterburners in open space.
Jordan Whittington put in a beautiful block on Jared Verse, opening a hole for Kyren Williams to cut back into for positive yards.
Mario Williams Jr was excellent, winning multiple reps in one on one action and then made plays during the team session.
Poona Ford once again was a monster on the inside, dictating the action while Nate Landman and Omar Speights were able to record a critical tackle for loss during a fourth and short situation.
Quentin Lake had the defense's lone interception of the day. While Jimmy Garoppolo was clearly sacked, play resumed in order to get the most of the rep so Garoppolo fired the ball to Kyren Williams, which went against his momentum, resulting in a tipped pass that Quentin Lake took to the house.
Joshua Karty attempted several kicks from various distances, hitting all of them with ease.
Jarquez Hunter was excellent in the red zone, using his physicality to find pay dirt. However, the Rams' ability to pass in that part of the field remains questionable at best.
We got our first look at Dresser Winn in a team scenario. He looked alright but it took a little too long for the ball to come out of his hands. He did hit tight end Anthony Torres on three occasions.
Lastly, Puka Nacua was thrown a deep pass by Garoppolo into the end zone. The pass was underthrown, but Nacua throttled down at the right time, was grabbed by the defender in what was clear pass interference and still hauled in the pass for the score.
