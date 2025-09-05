Rams Mike LaFleur Reflects on Lessons Learned During Career
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are prepared to enter the season with Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator, marking his third straight week one with LaFleur as Sean McVay's second-in-command, while LaFleur is marking his fifth straight week one as an offensive coordinator, going back to his time on the Jets.
LaFleur's career future couldn't be brighter. As long as he continues to do what is needed, something he's done his entire tenure, he's either going to be Sean McVay's long-term offensive coordinator or he's going to be an NFL head coach.
However, that doesn't mean he's lying back and staying comfortable. He's constantly refining his craft, learning from each moment, and stacking days as a coach, doing his best to contribute towards a Super Bowl winning effort.
One of the big factors between success and failure is evolution so I asked LaFleur on Thursday if he's changed his process for week one over his career.
LaFleur Gets Honest
“Every year is a new year," stated LaFleur. "You got your process going into it. I think it's a great question because I think the more you're in it, the more you realize, hey, what you saw on tape was six months ago. You’ve got an idea of what they're going to do. The foundation of what DeMeco and [Texans Defensive Coordinator Matt] Burke and what Houston does, you think it's going to be the same but you don't really totally know."
"You don't know what those adjustments are going to be so you have to be willing to adjust and do what ultimately our guys in our building can do best, putting them in a good position to be successful both schematically and what they can do with their techniques. You just have to be willing to adjust and go from there in week one.”
LaFleur stated feelings regarding team entering season opener
“There's stuff that organically is going to happen throughout the course of week one to week two to week four to week whatever," stated LaFleur. "We have a vision for where this thing is going to go, but we also understand that there are 22 variables on every snap that dictate what's going to happen. I think us as a staff have a good idea of what we think we're going to be but shoot, we have go snap that ball on Sunday and go play for three and a half hours against an incredible opponent and then let the chips fall where they may.”
