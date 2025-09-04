Ram Digest

WATCH: Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur 2025 Week One Presser

The Los Angeles Rams third year offensive coordinator spoke to reporters before taking on the Houston Texans in the opener

Brock Vierra

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week one preparations on Thursday as they hope to start the season strong with an opening weekend win at home against the Houston Texans. On Wednesday, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and Alaric Jackson took to the podium. On Thursday, Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse would join them.

Q: How would you describe Puka Nacua and Davante Adams operating in the same offense?

“I think they're two great players. It’s really about how we come together as a team. We've talked a lot about what Puka has been able to do his first couple years. I think he's gotten better each of the last couple years. He had a great rookie year. He didn't play as many games last year, but he played more efficient football. He took a step in the right direction. I think he's in the midst of being able to do that going into year three. I don't always think that's reflected in the stats. You’d say as a rookie, he had better stats but he played better as a sophomore. I think that was reflected in some of the efficiency metrics that we look at. I'm not sure of some of the stuff that's out there, but I thought he played really good, clean football in both phases."

Davante Adams
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Davante is a special player. His resume speaks for itself. He’s not limited in any way that you can use him and we’re very excited about adding him. Really the other four receivers that we have we feel really good about. I think top to bottom it's a really deep group that I have a ton of trust in every single one of those guys."

Puka Nacua
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (left) talks with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Our top two guys are Davante and Puka when you look at it. [Wide Receiver] Tutu Atwell is a really good football player. I think [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington is continuing to show more and more confidence. I have a ton of trust in him to play all over the formation. [Wide Receiver] [Konata Mumpfield] ‘Mump’ is a really mature rookie. [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith is one of those guys that as soon as you want to bet against him, he'll just prove you wrong. He can do so many things for our football team. I love this receiving group. We have to do a good job of putting them in good spots to have successful outcomes and that'll be a big focal point for us.”

