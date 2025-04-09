Rams Named Best Fit for Draft's Top Receiver
The Los Angeles Rams could have the best receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft on their hands. Missouri's Luther Burden was considered one of the best pass catchers in college football entering last season but his stock has slightly decreased due to incorrect assumptions about his play.
Some believe he regressed last season, which is not true. He played great; his quarterback Brady Cook regressed due to not having his reliable running back in the backfield anymore, current Rams running back Cody Schrader.
The emergence of receiver Theo Wease Jr also took away opportunities from Burden, but when you turn on the film, it's clear there's an All-Pro player waiting for the right situation to blossom in.
That's why Pro Football Focus' Lauren Gray named the Rams as the best fit for Burden due to their offense, more specifically, how the Rams' typical route combinations play to Burden's strengths.
"Burden secured 14 of 16 out-route targets in 2024 for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He moved the chains six times, forced four missed tackles and recorded five catches of 15-plus yards." Wrote Gray. "Burden generated a 141.9 passer target rating on those plays and ranked seventh in yards after the catch per reception (3.8)."
"Missouri targeted out routes at a 14.7% clip over the past two seasons, the third-highest rate of their route tree. Burden was the most-targeted player on those plays (28) and earned a 78.2 PFF receiving grade. He ranked in the top five in receiving yards (273) and yards after the catch (128) from that route, while 11 of his 22 catches went for first downs."
Best NFL Fits by Targeted Route Rate:
1. Los Angeles Rams: Out (19.2%), Crossing (17.5%), Hitch (15.3%)
2. Atlanta Falcons: Out (19.3%), Hitch (18.4%), Go (12.0%)
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Out (20.7%), Hitch (12.8%), Crossing (11.6%)
4. Houston Texans: Out (17.3%), Post (15.9%), Crossing (12.4%)
"Four NFL teams recorded 85 or more out-route targets in 2024, with the Rams leading the way (88)."
"Los Angeles parted with Cooper Kupp but signed Davante Adams to pair with Puka Nacua. They also re-signed Tutu Atwell, who caught 43 passes for 580 yards in 2024."
"The Rams targeted crossing and hitch routes at high rates last season, and while Burden tallied only 10 crossing targets over the past two seasons, he logged 19 hitch targets in that span, securing 16 passes for 180 yards. In all, Burden forced 30 missed tackles in his career and generated 56 catches of 15pplus yards, giving the Rams an electric playmaker to fill Kupp’s void in the slot (1,034 career snaps) at Pick No. 26. Burden is not projected to last that long, and the Rams have other needs to address (30th in pass blocking and 21st in coverage), but he would be too good to pass up if available."
"Of the remaining teams, Houston seems the most probable landing spot in the aftermath of Tank Dell’s recovery and Stefon Diggs‘ departure. Even after signing Christian Kirk, the Texans need a new secondary playmaker alongside Nico Collins. Burden offers versatility for an offense that has undergone a major reset this offseason, and they pick just ahead of the Rams at No. 25."
Two takeaways from Gray's excellent points. The Rams are the perfect fit as the numbers show, but the Falcons, whose offensive coordinator is former McVay assistant Zac Robinson, runs a similar offense, showing how Burden is the perfect fit for the McVay system.
The third team on that list, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their offense was run in 2024 by former McVay assistant and current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.
The Texans got rid of their offensive coordinator for former Rams tight end coach Nick Caley. Caley would love a player like Burden and in a mock draft I was the Rams GM for, Houston did take Burden at 25.
The Rams may have to jump Houston for Burden if they want him, but considering the Texans need a left tackle, they could take a gamble. However, do you want to gamble with a receiver who is perfect for the McVay offense?
Ensure you follow us this moment on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Please let us know your takes today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE