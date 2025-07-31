WATCH: Rams' Nate Landman's 2025 Training Camp Press Conference
LOS ANGELES, Ca. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams held practice behind closed doors as they wind down their final preparations before taking on the Dallas Cowboys next week in both a joint practice and a preseason game at SoFi Stadium.
On Wednesday, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula answered questions about the state of his defense.
Q: Could you talk about Josaiah Stewart's progress?
“He's been a stud," stated Shula. "When he came in after the draft, he had a little bit of an issue with his hamstring. He had to do some rehab, and it took him a little bit to get going through OTAs. He was the guy we always said … the guys we talked to at Michigan had said ‘hey, wait until you get the pads on with him, he's going to come to life.’ You saw that on his tape in college. He's a great rusher, but he's also a tough guy in the run and doesn't take any plays off and he's been that so far.”
Q: What have you seen from Tyler Davis so far?
“He’s just continued to do what he did last year. He played really well last year. The fun thing about the offseason is you go back and look at all your cutups. You look at all your [tape], all these different instances and you're able to watch it a lot closer. You're not necessarily self-scouting or anything like that. Watching the guys, he was all over those tapes and playing really well. We really thought he was good last year during the season. I think we gained even more appreciation the closer we watched him, and he's just continued to do that.”
Q: Could you talk about the timing of Ahkello Witherspoon's signing and what it means to have him at training camp?
“That's really more of a question as far as the timing of it for [General Manager] Les [Snead] or for [Head Coach] Sean [McVay]. I know us on defense, we love Ahkello and we saw the way he finished the season with us last year and how we operate with him in the back end. [He’s] kind of like [Safety] Quentin Lake and Landman where he's one of those guys where guys just play calmer and better when they're in there with him. He communicates, he's such a vet. He's like the savvy leader, the veteran. He is almost like the Yoda of that room if you know his personality. We've been wanting him the whole time and as far as the timing or anything, I'm not really sure.”
