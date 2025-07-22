Watch Rams' Braden Fiske Sound Off From 2025 Training Camp
LOS ANGELES, Ca. Before the Rams take to the practice fields of Loyola Marymount University, displaying their 2025 look to the public for the first time on Wednesday, Rams' defensive lineman Braden Fiske took time to answer questions from the press.
Fiske's Florida State and Los Angeles Rams teammate Jared Verse spoke about the defensive line back at OTAs.
Q: Do you feel that you and DE Braden Fiske feel like they have achieved what they set out to accomplish as a pair last season?
"I think we did good, but I think we became more focused on helping the team than trying to do our own little thing and having a good little duo going on. I think we have learned the opportunities that we have to work together. We’ll look at each other and he’ll just shake his head yes, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I know what this is,’ or he’ll look at me and I’ll be like [nodding yes]. So now we finally took another step—having another year together to figure out, ‘Hey, this is how I work, this is how he works.’So, I feel like this year is going to be a good one for us to play together."
Q: How has the learnings from playing alongside OLB Byron Young, DE Kobie Turner, and Fiske last season have influenced the way they have attacked OTAs this year?
"Definitely. You’ve got to learn your ops [opportunities] before anything. You’ve got to learn[when] I can take a high rush here, or no, it’s just my job to eat the double team, or the chip’s coming my way. I’ve just got to learn to force that or try and get past that. So, you’ve got to learn your opportunities—that’s the number one thing. But then you also got to learn who you’re rushing with. Rushing with Kobie and rushing with Fiske—they’re both athletic rushers, but they rush very differently. Rushing with me and rushing with ‘BY’ [Byron Young] are two completely different things. So they have to learn the difference between us two. Now I have to learn the difference between them two. Now I’ve got to learn the difference between rushing with [Rookie DE] Ty [Hamilton] and rushing with Fiske, and they have to learn the difference between rushing with [Rookie OLB] Josaiah [Stewart] and rushing with me."
