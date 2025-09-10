Rams' Stud Honored For Elite Performance
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were on the back foot last Friday as the Houston Texans were quickly advancing into their territory after a fumble by Colby Parkinson. Since the departure of Ernest Jones, Rams fans have been waiting for the return of a game-changing linebacker and while Omar Speights has played miles above his pay-grade, the team needed that other element to complete their defense.
Welcome in Nate Landman. The free agent from Atlanta has been a revelation since coming back to the West Coast, and after his punchout, causing an eventual game-winning forced fumble, the Rams' captain announced himself to the Rams' fanbase and the NFL as one of the best signings of the offseason.
Landman's Newest Award
The NFL announced on Wednesday that for his heroic efforts, Landman would be named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
"Landman recorded 10 tackles and a forced fumble in the Rams 14-9 victory over the Texans. His forced fumble came in the fourth quarter with 1:51 remaining as Houston entered the red zone," per the NFL's Press Release. "This is the first-career Defensive Player of the Week Award for Landman. He becomes the fourth Ram to win Defensive Player of the Week in Week 1, joining Robert Quinn (2013), Aaron Donald (2015) and Trumaine Johnson (2017)"
"Landman becomes the first former Colorado player to win Defensive Player of the Week since Chad Brown (Week 17, 2003)."
Shula's Commander in the Field
Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula is in constant communication with Landman since Landman is the defensive signal caller. During training camp, Shula expressed his thoughts on his new linebacker and it's safe to say he couldn't be happier.
“He’s a stud," stated Shula. "Just like he was and that you would expect with a big physical presence like that all through OTAs as far as communication, and he's heavy on contact. Obviously now with pads on there’s a lot more direct downhill runs, that's really kind of his game. He's become one of the leaders of the defense and he's such a vocal guy."
"He's a glue guy. He can organize the whole defense, he can put a lot on his plate, he's always in the right spot, and you just feel how physical he is. I'm sure a bunch of guys talked about how he punches at the ball, and I think a lot of guys are following in his footsteps, so we're really happy to have him.”
