COLUMN: The Real Reason Why Rams Cut Pooh Paul Jr
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams announced their first 53-man roster of the season, many were shocked to see that not only did Pooh Paul Jr, the team's fifth-round pick in the 2025 Draft not get added, he wasn't even added to the practice squad despite clearing waivers.
Which led many to wonder why the team was letting go of such a promising talent. After roster cut day, Sean McVay said this.
“First of all, a great dude," stated McVay. "I really respect him as a man. It was not an easy decision, but what we are tasked to do is to evaluate, when we went with four inside linebackers, who we think are the four best inside linebackers? That’s not exclusive to playing inside linebacker, part of that is playing special teams. Shaun Dolac is a guy that's going to be able to play on all four phases."
"[Inside Linebacker] Troy Reeder is going to play on all four phases. When you look at [Inside Linebacker] [Nate] Landman and [Inside Linebacker] Omar Speights as your starting inside linebackers when you're in your two backer defenses, those third and fourth spots are heavily dictated and determined by where you create value not exclusive to the inside linebacker position.
"It’s not anything to take away from [Chris Paul Jr.] ‘Pooh’ because I have respect, love and wish him nothing but the best. Those two guys made themselves really important and that's why they'll have a jersey on game day.”
After McVay's presser, even though players had yet to clear waivers, it appeared the Rams were moving on and on Sunday, it became clear why.
Paul Wasn't a Scheme Fit
It's really as simple as this. The Rams aren't planning to substituting both Nate Landman and Omar Speights at the same time and if they do switch one linebacker out, it's not a linebacker that's coming in.
The snap count revealed Landman missed only one play, and that Jaylen McCollough and others were being substituted in for Speights.
Neither Troy Reeder nor Shaun Dolac saw any defensive snaps on Sunday.
Based on how the defense is rotating players, Landman will be a continuous piece while Shula toys between adding another defensive back, linebacker, or edge player. He also has Byron Young dropping into coverage.
Going back to McVay's words, it's now clear that it was never a question of Paul versus Reeder or Dolac. It was this. Unless Paul somehow was good enough to be a starter, the third and fourth linebacker positions would be for special team players, something Paul didn't prove he could do, and by having versatile defenders, McVay could add more offensive linemen to the roster.
It was fit and numbers.
