Ram Digest

COLUMN: The Real Reason Why Rams Cut Pooh Paul Jr

The Los Angeles Rams revealed the construction of their defense on Sunday

Brock Vierra

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) reacts at the end of the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) reacts at the end of the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams announced their first 53-man roster of the season, many were shocked to see that not only did Pooh Paul Jr, the team's fifth-round pick in the 2025 Draft not get added, he wasn't even added to the practice squad despite clearing waivers.

Which led many to wonder why the team was letting go of such a promising talent. After roster cut day, Sean McVay said this.

“First of all, a great dude," stated McVay. "I really respect him as a man. It was not an easy decision, but what we are tasked to do is to evaluate, when we went with four inside linebackers, who we think are the four best inside linebackers? That’s not exclusive to playing inside linebacker, part of that is playing special teams. Shaun Dolac is a guy that's going to be able to play on all four phases."

Shaun Dolac
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Keir Thomas (96) and linebacker Shaun Dolac (56) react after a successful block against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

"[Inside Linebacker] Troy Reeder is going to play on all four phases. When you look at [Inside Linebacker] [Nate] Landman and [Inside Linebacker] Omar Speights as your starting inside linebackers when you're in your two backer defenses, those third and fourth spots are heavily dictated and determined by where you create value not exclusive to the inside linebacker position.

"It’s not anything to take away from [Chris Paul Jr.] ‘Pooh’ because I have respect, love and wish him nothing but the best. Those two guys made themselves really important and that's why they'll have a jersey on game day.”

After McVay's presser, even though players had yet to clear waivers, it appeared the Rams were moving on and on Sunday, it became clear why.

Paul Wasn't a Scheme Fit

It's really as simple as this. The Rams aren't planning to substituting both Nate Landman and Omar Speights at the same time and if they do switch one linebacker out, it's not a linebacker that's coming in.

Jaylen McCollough
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (2) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The snap count revealed Landman missed only one play, and that Jaylen McCollough and others were being substituted in for Speights.

Neither Troy Reeder nor Shaun Dolac saw any defensive snaps on Sunday.

Troy Reeder
Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) pushes Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (3) out-of-bounds after a catch during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images / Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Based on how the defense is rotating players, Landman will be a continuous piece while Shula toys between adding another defensive back, linebacker, or edge player. He also has Byron Young dropping into coverage.

nfl
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans coach Sean McVay before the match against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Going back to McVay's words, it's now clear that it was never a question of Paul versus Reeder or Dolac. It was this. Unless Paul somehow was good enough to be a starter, the third and fourth linebacker positions would be for special team players, something Paul didn't prove he could do, and by having versatile defenders, McVay could add more offensive linemen to the roster.

It was fit and numbers.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.