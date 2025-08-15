Rams Mailbag: Takeaways From Rams-Saint Joint Practice
The Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints got together for a joint practice on Tuesday and the fans have questions regarding their team's performance as well as other aspects of the organization. So let's answer them.
Any moves the Rams should be considering making from an external entity?
Not at this time. Les Snead did free up some cash this offseason via Derion Kendrick's contract but while the money appeared to be ear marked for a Jalen Ramsey trade, that never happened. Considering Snead still has the cap space, don't be surprised if the Rams make an in-season trade for a backup EDGE player.
The Rams have achieved this feat twice in the McVay era, reaching the Super Bowl on both occasions.
How is the RB 1-4 position battle going?
Lots of tough competition. Kyren Williams was never going to lose the RB1 role, and Cody Schrader has seemingly pushed Ronnie Rivers out of the RB4 spot after a strong preseason performance. While all signs have been pointing to Blake Corum as RB2, a stellar performance by Jarquez Hunter against New Orleans casts doubt on that being the case.
Who would you say has been the unsung hero of camp. Someone performing well but not getting much attention?
Xavier Smith has taken the biggest jump out of any player so far. Mario Williams has impressed. Shaun Dolac and Pooh Paul are improving quickly. Konata Mumpfield has been a surprise. There's a bunch of guys but if I had to pick one, it would be Tyler Davis.
Davis was supposed to be a big-bodied run stopper. Whatever he did this offseason has transformed him into a monster in the trenches who is able to contribute in a variety of ways. A much-needed depth piece as a physical position.
I read the Rams struggled in their joint practice with the Saints, with reports of multiple INTs from the QBs. Was it mainly the QBs struggling or were they also getting pushed around in the trenches?
Both and the wide receivers were dropping passes. The offense looked sluggish and one has to question if they're just tired.
With that being said, the offensive line didn't do themselves much favors. It's just one practice, and for the most part, the line has been solid, so I think it was just an off day for everyone.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE