What I Saw At Rams-Saints Joint Practice

CARSON, Ca. It was a homecoming for several individuals as the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints engaged in a joint practice on the fields outside Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Brandon Staley, former Rams defensive coordinator, and Brandin Cooks, former Rams wide receiver, were among several former Rams currently working for the Saints, and their inside knowledge proved useful.
The Rams offense was pitiful on Thursday. I can easily say it was their worst performance of the season. Please take my evaluations with a grain of salt because two factors were at play. Staley's knowledge of the Rams' offense and the Rams limited playbook. Rams OC Mike LaFleur confirmed on Wednesday that the team would be using standard plays as to not reveal too much as they will play the Saints in week nine.
Jimmy Garoppolo did not do himself any favors and in open play, he was inaccurate, sporadic, and threw a fair share of hospital balls. His connection with Davante Adams was not working as the Saints blanketed him, and there were passes that Adams usually hauls in that he didn't, either due to contact or another factor.
Saints DB Ugo Amadi almost had an interception as he jumped on a ball thrown to a turned-around Tutu Atwell.
D.J. Humphries got the start at left tackle, and after today, it's still unclear who should replace Alaric Jackson if Jackson remains sidelined.
Stetson Bennett didn't fare much better, throwing a lob into double coverage that was intercepted. Bennett would throw a near-interception to Rico Payton in red zone play.
The Rams got chin checked at the line of scrimmage by the Saints, and to be frank, the offense began the day slow and sloppy. It was just odd and unusual for the team. However, there were massive bright spots as well.
Jarquez Hunter steamrolled the defense, answering with several punches of his own. Keep in mind the players weren't tackling but it appeared Hunter took two 50+ yard runs to the house and not a single Saints defender could stop him one on one. He ran through defenders with no care in the world and if there was one play that defines the warrior nature of Hunter, it was when two Saints defenders corralled Hunter to the sideline, and instead of running out of bounds, he decided to hit the gap between the defenders, gaining a few extra yards. Hunter won the day on offense.
Xavier Smith also answered the call, cooking defensive backs left and right, utilizing his height and speed to find holes in each level of the defense.
Blake Corum put defenders of skates, as did Kyren Williams in open space. The problem was that enough space wasn't being created. Konata Mumpfield was also making wild plays left and right.
Warren McClendon was getting work in at right tackle, not playing on the left.
On defense, the Rams were dominant on the line of scrimmage with Jared Verse clearly playing at full health. Braden Fiske was a continual thorn in their side as well.
Saints receiver Mason Tipton was a problem for the Rams and they were fortunate Tyler Shough couldn't hit the broad side of a barn. It's looking like Spencer Rattler is the team's QB1 as he was the most efficient quarterback, apparently hitting a deep touchdown. In an effort for transparency, I was on the far end of the field for that play.
Things started to get chippy but nothing wild happened. Kyren Williams did up the tempo and when the Rams pushed the pedal, they were successful.
No Huddle Offense
The Rams ran two sessions of no-huddle offense to end practice and all of a sudden, Garoppolo started balling out. He hit Davante Adams, then Puka Nacua, then Davante Adams again on three straight plays before Kyren Williams hit a cut so nasty, the entire Rams sideline was hooting and hollering in excitement.
On the second session, Stetson Bennett came out firing with Konata Mumpfield high-pointing a sideline throw, and despite being several inches in the air with his entire body falling out of bounds, he pulled off his best Antonio Brown impression to maintain possession in bounds.
Bennett went back to Mumpfield with the same route on the following play, and despite being closely covered, Mumpfield made the catch again, which sent the Rams into hysterics. Practice would conclude shortly after.
The Red Zone
Essentially, the Rams and Saints' offenses had the ball placed at the five yard line and the defenses were tasked with stepping up.
On offense, Williams and Mumpfield brought the energy, scrapping for any advantage while Hunter just hit people. The Rams locked in and were excellent outside of Bennett's near interception. Garoppolo found Tyler Higbee open off a scramble and Adams in the corner on a beautifully thrown ball right into the bucket.
Williams cut outside for another score as well.
However, it was the defense that impressed. After giving up an early touchdown to Saints receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr, the defense turned into the No Fly Zone with their defensive backs making play after play to break up passes. The defensive line turned up the pressure, and the Saints could gain no yards on the ground. They were all over the quarterbacks as well. It was eleven men flying to the football on every play with 20+ more wishing they could join. A true team effort.
It was fun to watch as Aubrey Pleasant rallied the boys to give up only two more touchdowns throughout the entire red zone session.
A good day of sharpening iron, but for the first time this season, the Rams got punched. They didn't fold, but they didn't hit back like they needed to until time had passed. These are the growing pains of the season, but now they know what that feels like again so believe, based on what I've seen, Sean McVay is going to be in his bag come week one. It's starting to feel like 2021 all over again.
