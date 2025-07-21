Rams Wide Receiver Predicted to Be Training Camp Darling
The Los Angeles Rams know how to select wide receivers. Cooper Kupp, a third-round pick, won the Triple Crown and Super Bowl LVI MVP. Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick, broke the rookie records for receptions and receiving yards in 2023. Jordan Whittington, a sixth-round selection, was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2024.
Josh Reynolds, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell. Just a sample of the names who have come to the Rams during the McVay era and contributed in a meaningful way.
There's always one training camp wide receiver darling for the Rams, and while balling out doesn't mean success come the regular season, if this receiver plays to his abilities, something he already did during OTAs, he could become the next great playmaker for the organization.
In a piece by Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante, he named 2025 seventh-round selection out of the University of Pittsburgh Konata Mumpfield as the future "star of the show."
"The Los Angeles Rams have their top two wide receivers lined up in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams," wrote Infante. "They signed Tutu Atwell to a one-year, $10 million extension, but he hasn’t lived up to his second-round billing. Seventh-round rookie Konata Mumpfield might not take the job right away, but he’s a route-running savant who could shine in practice."
I can confirm two things about Mumpfield. He looked excellent at OTAs, hauling in catches from a variety of ball placements, making difficult catches look routine and he's receiving top level instruction, instruction that he's absorbing quickly.
I spoke with Mumpfield exclusively about some of his teachers. Here's some of the lessons he opted to share.
"Just locking into the details, I mean, just making sure every little thing, just overexaggerating that, whether it's I remember Yarbs [WR Coach Eric Yarber] was telling me, don't be lazy with catching the ball, just looking the ball all the way into the tuck, or just having the right feet when you're going into certain in-breaking or outbreaking routes and things like that. Just paying attention to the small details and leverage, whatever Davante [Adams] says, or Puka [Nacua], or the vets, just in general, or whatever they have going on."
Davante Adams has been sharing his perspective on the game with his teammates, with Mumpfield learning from the technician.
"I know I had asked Davante about his thought process and on certain releases, and he was telling me how he does his release. That kind of stuck with me, just understanding how he operates and, you know, being able to learn from that."
Konata Mumpfield. A name to be circled during training camp.
