Rams vs. Texans: How to Watch
The Los Angeles Rams kick off their season in a home matchup against the Houston Texans as Sean McVay enters year number nine with achieving his second Lombardi being the lone thought on his football mind.
Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams
Location: SoFi Stadium
Date: Sunday, September 7th.
Time: 4:25 ET/ 1:25 PT
TV Channel: CBS (check local listings)
The Los Angeles Rams are 4-1 versus the Houston Texans all-time and 2-0 in the McVay era. Their lone loss to the Texans came back in 2009, and in their last matchup, a 38-22 victory in 2021, the win would help the team win Super Bowl LVI.
McVay Anticipates Tough Matchup
Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his thoughts on the Texans and their head coach DeMeco Ryans.
“They’re a great team," stated McVay. "I think they take on the personality of their head coach and [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryan’s] is a guy…they’re physical, tough. They play smart. They toe the line. I think that's reflected in all three phases. They have continuity in the defense and on the special teams where they've been excellent. Then I think they've been really dang good the last couple years on offense."
"Obviously took a little bit of a step back, but we know what a great coach [Texans Offensive Coordinator] Nick Caley is. They kept a lot of their great coaches that were already in place. He and [Senior Offensive Assistant/ Pass Game Specialist] Jerry Schuplinski are really the only new guys as far as I know. It's excellent personnel.
"There's a style of play. There's a reason why they've been a top eight team each of the last couple years. Winning their division and then being able to advance into the Divisional Round. They are excellent. We got a chance to practice against them a year ago, but everything that they are about is what I respect. That's why we know it'll be such a great challenge and that's what you love about the league.”
McVay Meets Familiar Foe
McVay and Ryans have faced off on multiple occasions, dating back to when Ryans was the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator. I asked McVay about how that experience affects their next matchup.
“I think it helps," stated McVay. "Both of us, we certainly try to evolve and adapt. Every single year is a new year, but there's a familiarity. I think if anything, it just gives you that much more respect for what his teams play like and how they take on his personality, like I mentioned. There’s a commitment to a philosophy, but there's enough complimentary mixers to keep you honest."
"That’s why they've always been one of the best teams and one of the best defenses, whether he was a coordinator or as a head coach calling the plays, working with Coach Burke. They're an excellent defense. They're excellent on teams. I expect them to be outstanding on offense as well just like they've been the last couple years.”
