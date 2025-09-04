Why Rams Should Keep Eye on Underrated College QB
The talk in college football has revolved around draft-eligible quarterbacks and Michigan's Bryce Underwood, who had a strong debut as a true freshman. However, deep into the night, a playmaker was born in Seattle when University of Washington's Demond Williams Jr stepped onto the field against Colorado State.
While the night belonged to running back Jonah Coleman, Williams, only a true sophomore, took command of the offense as he entered the season as the permanent starter for the first time in his career. A duel-threat quarterback, Williams continued to show the promise he flashed as a freshman.
Against Colorado State
In a 38-21 victory, Williams was efficient and electric. He went 18-24 passing for 226 yards and one passing touchdown. He added 68 yards on the ground on 13 attempts. Williams ability to run made defenses hesitate, allowing Coleman to gash Colorado State for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
Williams also found a strong connection with Denzel Boston, with Boston catching five passes for 82 yards and Williams' lone score.
Jayden Daniels
At the NFL Owners Meeting in March, McVay expressed his opinion about 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
"The way he was playing the position, it sure looks sustainable," McVay told ESPN's John Keim. "He has that swagger, that confidence, that enjoyment with competing ... the smile, the ability to be totally immersed in the moment. That's one of the things I loved about watching him. I don't see that changing. ... He's going to be really scary for a long time."
Daniels led the Washington Commanders to their first playoff victory in 20 years and the 2025 NFC Championship Game as a rookie. Williams has many of the same traits and playstyle of Daniels.
How This Affects the Rams
It doesn't...yet. The Rams will not select Williams in the next NFL Draft because he's draft ineligible and won't be eligible until 2027. However, this is a quarterback whose timeline coincides with the end of Matthew Stafford's contract, and perhaps the Rams do not like this current crop of quarterbacks.
While Williams is one to keep an eye on, the Rams have the inside track to find out how good he is and considering he's about to play Washington State for the Apple Cup and then #1 Ohio State in the next few weeks, this could be the barometer the Rams need to figure out if they have any interest in waiting for their own potential Jayden Daniels.
