Should the Rams Reunite With This Iconic Player?
The Los Angeles Rams have had their fair share of iconic moments and players to trot out onto the field for them, creating unforgettable plays and memories. From all the way to the days of the 'Greatest Show on Turf' to their explosive offense in the 2021 season, the Rams have a catalog of stars who have suited up for them.
While their Super Bowl win in 2021 was defined by the legendary performance of Cooper Kupp, it's often forgotten that the wide receiver room he was a part of was shared by Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ may not have started his 2021 season with the Rams, but he must be happy he ended it with them, resulting in his lone Super Bowl ring in his flashy career.
While Beckham Jr. may not end up becoming a first ballot Hall of Famer due to how injuries derailed his career and production on the field, nobody can deny that he was one of the most iconic players in his era and defined a moment in football.
Possible Reunion?
Beckham Jr. has struggled in the second half of his career and hasn't been able to turn back the clock to the receiver he used to be with the New York Giants. Despite this, he's adamant that there's still a future for him in the NFL.
In a post on X, Beckham Jr expressed how he still feels like he can compete at an NFL level. Last season, he was barely on the field for the Baltimore Ravens, and even once he was, it wasn't as if he was seeing a ton of targets either.
What reason would the Rams have to reunite with Beckham Jr. if they already signed Davante Adams out of free agency to pair him up alongside Puka Nacua? Matthew Stafford has yet to report to training camp after it was reported he was dealing with a back injury, and it's something the Rams have to take into account.
If Stafford isn't ready to go by the time the season starts, they'll have to rely on Jimmy Garoppolo to be the captain of their offense. Garoppolo can execute a game plan well, but he is athletic and can rarely produce out of structure.
The Rams' Super Bowl hopes rely solely on whether Stafford can play or not, but reuniting with Beckham Jr. would be a good backup plan if Garoppolo has to step in. Surrounding him with as many weapons as possible will be the best way the Rams can get the most out of him.
