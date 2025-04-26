Rams' Ty Hamilton Provides Answers, But Brings Up More Questions
The Rams' selection of Ohio State defensive tackle Ty Hamilton exemplifies the beauty of the draft when a team drafts a player for whom they have a legitimate plan for.
He's coming in as a rotational player who will grow in his role but in the meantime provides great depth in a position that needs it.
He shoots gaps, he's explosive, and most importantly, he's fundamentally sound.
"Twitchy interior defender built with good lean mass who plays bigger than his measurables." Wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
"Hamilton is first off the snap and first into contact with sudden hands and feet. He plays with excellent leverage and a solid anchor at the point. He lacks ideal mass and length for the NFL game but it shouldn’t sink him. He can play in gaps and has above-average range as a tackler down the line. Despite his foot quickness, Hamilton rushes with an unimaginative, down-the-middle approach that fails to consistently threaten the pocket. He’s a consistent run defender capable of disruption and playmaking who could outplay his grade if he improves as a pass rusher.
The Rams have made a massive investment on their defensive line and it makes sense as the Chiefs and the Eagles did the same thing, leading to their Super Bowl victories.
The Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI and their appearance in Super Bowl LIII came due to the investment into their defensive line with players such as Ndamukong Suh, Dante Fowler Jr, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, Samson Ebukam, amongst others.
The Rams are doing the same thing with Hamilton, Josaiah Stewart, Poona Ford and in the previous two drafts, they selected players such as Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske.
They also selected Brennan Jackson, Tyler Davis, and Desjuan Johnson within that time as well so where does that leave them?
It will be one of the biggest questions for the Rams as we approach the regular season but if you're Chris Shula, you have to be smiling.
Shula, a man on the verge of a head coaching job, has been gifted every tool needed to establish a legendary defense.
It would not surprise me to see Hamilton play 7-8 years with the Rams if not more, they got a good, physical player.
Exciting times in Los Angeles.
