Rams' Josaiah Stewart Is a Versatile Defensive Fit
When the Rams selected Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart, many people were surprised. I was not one of them. In fact, this pick makes complete sense.
At the very worst, he provides needed depth at defensive end, allowing solid rotation, providing needed rest for Byron Young and Jared Verse. At the best, he gains some weight and could step into the role Michael Hoecht left or he provides the depth needed for someone else to do so.
If he develops, he could also be Young's replacement if the Rams do not extend him. Both Young and Kobie Turner are two years away from free agency, same as Puka Nacua, and to extend all three would likely cost the Rams over $200 million.
"Stewart falls below the classic size threshold as a 3-4 outside backer, but it might not matter much. He plays with all-day aggression and thirst for contact." Wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He’s a decisive, linear rusher with the get-off and bend to win at the top of the rush, but he turns speed into power if tackles get too light on their feet."
"His entries of attack are fairly predictable and he needs to diversify his moves and counters. He’s violent at all contact points but is occasionally engulfed or knocked around some by size. The instincts are average but his pursuit range and closing burst can compensate. Despite a lack of size and length, the right ingredients are in place for Stewart to become an impactful starter within his first few years in the league."
Something that I've been talking about for a while is the evolution of Chris Shula's defense. Shula was in his bag to end the 2024 season, dialing up blitzes that attacked the offensive backfield from every angle.
Shula simply did not care, he was sending pressure from every angle and they were getting home.
What is the best way to generate pressure through blitzes, have players who are aggressive with speed. That's Stewart.
He will develop his pass rush moves under the tutelage of Giff Smith so expect big things from the man from Michigan.
