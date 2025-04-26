BREAKING: Rams Select Ty Hamilton With No. 148 Pick
The pick is in and the Rams have added another player to their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Los Angeles Rams have officially turned in their draft card, selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Ty Hamilton at No. 148 overall, their latest Day 3 selection.
The Rams traded picks 195 and 2024 fourth round pick to grab the 148th pick.
With the addition of Hamilton, the Rams’ Hall of Fame caliber regime of general manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay and the Rams’ front office has been putting in work on day three of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Twitchy interior defender built with good lean mass who plays bigger than his measurables." Wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
"Hamilton is first off the snap and first into contact with sudden hands and feet. He plays with excellent leverage and a solid anchor at the point. He lacks ideal mass and length for the NFL game but it shouldn’t sink him. He can play in gaps and has above-average range as a tackler down the line. Despite his foot quickness, Hamilton rushes with an unimaginative, down-the-middle approach that fails to consistently threaten the pocket. He’s a consistent run defender capable of disruption and playmaking who could outplay his grade if he improves as a pass rusher.
The Rams have three remaining picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Rams hold the No. 201 and 202 picks in the sixth round. They also own the 242nd selection from Atlanta in the seventh round.
After the Rams' NFC West winning 2024 season, the 2025 season has Rams fans hopeful the franchise will win it’s second Super Bowl in the McVay era and third in franchise history.
The selection of Hamilton will play a critical role in just how successful the Rams are in this endeavor.
With enough picks left to build a complete roster, the Rams are a team to watch throughout the rest of the draft -- especially now with Hamilton in the fold.
Stay tuned with us for what the Rams do next to finish the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on the latest picks.
Please then let us know your thoughts on the picks so far when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE