Why Did the Rams Vote Against the Tush Push?
Why did the Rams vote against the tush push? Well, it is likely Sean McVay's opinion played a role considering he was against it at the NFL Owners meeting.
"Well, I heard I had a heated argument about about this with Howie [Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles General Manager] and Jon Ferrari [Philadelphia Eagles Assistant General Manager]. You know, here's what I here's what I told them. And this is, this is the truth. I don't believe in banning something because them and Buffalo do it better than anybody else, so I'm not necessarily in agreement with that. I don't like the optics of the play."
"It looks like a rugby scrum. There are some health and safety risks from my communication with Dr. Sills about this. Those same things do exist on other types of sneaks, goal line, short yardage situations, and there is some inevitable risk that this game entails, but I'm not in favor of it, but I also know that I sound like a hater, because they've done it better than anybody else, and I'll acknowledge that as well."
Well, here is that thing. That's not the only reason why. Those health and safety issues are not that much of a concern. Eagles' center Jason Kelce spoke in support of the play to owners and then he commented on this during the latest episode of the New Heights podcast.
"I'm actually going to Minnesota," Kelce said. "So there were some things said at the last owner's meeting, essentially saying that some of the owners and coaches hinted that the reason I stopped playing is because of the tush push. And that I got hurt on the tush push frequently."
"If anybody has any questions about the tush push or whether I retired because of the tush push—I'll tell you this right now. I'll come out of retirement today if you tell me all I gotta do is run 80 tush pushes to play in the NFL. I'll do that gladly. It'll be the easiest job in the world and it'll be like 80-something snaps."
Let's go back to McVay's quote.
"I don't like the optics of the play." McVay stated the tush push doesn't look like football to him. So what does football look like to him? It's small ball.
Spread offenses, three wide receivers, no fullback, wide receivers blocking.
It is my belief and my belief alone based on quotes and actions that the reason the Rams voted no was not because of the tush push but in fact the entire language within the proposal about pushing and pulling, two elements that are crucial to heavy run-based offenses as it would have forced every team to adopt more elements of McVay's offense.
More teams adopt McVay style offenses, that means the Rams would know how to defend them and since McVay has the blueprint, not only does he know how to beat them but he knows how to evolve said offense before anyone else does while they're being forced to catch up.
There is the game and then there are games beyond the game, and I believe this was a strategic move more than one based on concern.
