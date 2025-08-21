Rams Coaching Staff Impressed by Overlooked Rookie Defenders
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have turned over a new leaf, taking this past offseason to overhaul critical parts of their roster, continuing to inject their burgeoning defense with the youthful mindset of tommorrow.
During the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams added several defenders and they have repeatedly stepped up when called upon.
The Linebacker Room is Deep and Dangerous
Over the past two weeks, rookies Pooh Paul Jr and Shaun Dolac have continually impressed the coaching staff, displaying proper linebacker technique, an ability to corral ball carriers and the intelligence to coodinate the defense. Both men wore the green dot during preseason, acting as defensive signal caller, ensuring that in an event where both Nate Landman and Quentin Lake go down, they'll be able to relay the calls while filling in the gaps without a dramatic drop in quality.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke about the pair on Wednesday.
“It's exactly what you said, just trying to give them all opportunities," stated Shula. "A lot of those guys as a young guy, would probably be in with a guy that doesn't have the green dots. You want to be able to have the time to have a chance with ‘Pooh’ Paul, if he ever was in with one of those older guys, he's probably not going to have it. You give him a chance to just worry about his responsibilities, not have to worry about giving everybody the call. The same thing with Shaun, just moving around, giving those guys equal opportunity to show that they can communicate and do have the green dot and that when they don't have it, they can just focus on their job.”
While their insertion into the defense wouldn't require them to become the signal caller immediately, baring the scenario above, this plays into the organizations' constant theme of stacking days. Yes, you don't want them to be the green dot during the regular season but Landman and Lake have contracts set to expire after this season, so if the Rams do not re-sign them, someone will have to take that responcibility.
Shula and the coaching staff aren't stupid. They won't give these players more than they can handle. However, the Rams' practice of giving their young players experience in these roles is why they have had one losing season in eight years.
Pooh Paul Jr and Shaun Dolac. Two for the future.
