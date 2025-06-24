What’s One Word to Describe the Rams’ Offseason?
The Los Angeles Rams have had a very eventful offseason them bringing back key members of their team while also attracting new talent to the city of Los Angeles. Their offseason pursuit of a lot of players was fueled by their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason and how close they were to changing the course of NFL history.
One of their biggest moves was holding on to Matthew Stafford as well as giving him a new weapon in Davante Adams. These two moves by themselves made them a much-improved team than last year, but they also made sure to improve the roster around the edges as well as bring in the star power.
Keeping Alaric Jackson on the team was an underrated move that can hopefully pay off if he recovers from his blood clots. As well, their acquisition of Poona Ford won't be talked about, but his impact will be felt next year along the defensive line.
The Rams knew they had to strike while the iron is hot and that NFL windows close quickly. What would be one word to describe their offseason as a whole? That's what Ben Arthur set out to answer in his most recent article.
Arthur is a sports writer for FOX Sports, and he attributed one word to each team to describe their offseason. For the Rams, that word was curious, and his reasoning was that the Rams are pushing the limit for how far a 37-year-old Stafford can take them, and if his age won't catch up with him.
"How much more elite-level football does 37-year-old QB Matthew Stafford have in him? Can new Rams receiver DaVante Adams stave off the inevitable steep decline for another year, forming a top tandem with Puka Nacua? The Rams can be at the top of the NFC if they get what they need from Stafford and Adams, considering how great their young defense is becoming", said Arthur.
Another way curious matches the Rams is that they're curious how far Jared Verse will jump in his development, and if he could convert some of those pressures he had in his phenomenal rookie year into sacks, and how adequately he can be their leader and anchor on defense.
