Rams Receive Grades For Offseason Performance
The Rams have not had a quiet offseason. Les Snead might have pulled off his best work yet, retaining Matthew Stafford, adding Davante Adams, Coleman Shelton, Nate Landman, and Poona Ford, retained Tutu Atwell, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Alaric Jackson, and added players through the draft and in the undrafted free agent market.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano evaluated the Rams' performance in the offseason, giving them a grade of "B-."
"The Rams prioritized their current roster in free agency, but might have neglected it during the draft." Wrote Manzano. "Surprisingly, the team went all in for Adams and Ford only to drop out of the first round and wait until pick No. 46 to make their first selection, taking Ferguson. The Rams missed opportunities to add depth at cornerback, linebacker and offensive line. But it’s hard to fault them for accepting the Atlanta Falcons’ trade offer, which included a 2026 first-round pick."
"Los Angeles will lean on its pass rushers and skill players to possibly make another deep playoff run with Matthew Stafford. Adams and Puka Nacua could form a dominant duo in 2025. Ford could help improve a run defense that was gashed by Saquon Barkley twice last season, including 205 rushing yards in the playoffs. But the team might regret not adding more playmakers in the back end of the defense."
Manzano went on to say which additions and subtractions were key for the team, playing into his grading.
"Key additions: WR Davante Adams, TE Terrance Ferguson, DT Poona Ford, RB Jarquez Hunter, OL Coleman Shelton, edge Josaiah Stewart."
"Key subtractions: DT Bobby Brown III, DL Michael Hoecht, G Jonah Jackson, WR Cooper Kupp, WR Demarcus Robinson, LB Christian Rozeboom."
There are still multiple factors in play that could affect the grade, mainly being the potential acquisition of Jalen Ramsey, which would address Manzano's concerns in the defensive secondary.
The Rams employed a simple strategy, a strategy that has served them well in the aftermath of their victory after Super Bowl LVI. That plan is to get younger as a team. Often, a strategy like this pays off long term instead of instantly, and if it does pay off, the Rams will be welcoming their third Lombardi to the franchise.
