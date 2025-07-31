What I Saw At Rams Training Camp Today: Day Eight
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams held a private practice at Loyola Marymount University on Thursday. Following practice, Sean McVay and Nate Landman spoke to the media but before they could get to the mic, the Rams had to deal with a couple of things first.
It was another physical practice following a light day on Wednesday where Puka Nacua showed off his abilities in one on one play. Nacua and Ahkello Witherspoon constantly went at each other and that extended into team period. With Davante Adams taking the day off to rest, a decision made by McVay, it was Nacua's job to be the main point of the offense, something he did well.
Witherspoon won some battles of his own. The biggest play was made when Nacua and Witherspoon went up for a 50/50 ball in the air. Both men fell down but the ball remained airborne due to a series of tips. The ball landed in Nacua's hands for a called touchdown, however the defense insisted Nacua's elbow touched out of bounds first. To me, who was on the sideline. I'm going with the call on the field.
The Rams pushed the limits of Jimmy Garoppolo, having him do some things that aren't his strong suit, attacking the deep third of the field. Garoppolo did not have his touch on Thursday with two of his passes being intercepted. One by Kam Kinchens, another by Derion Kendrick.
When Garoppolo went back to doing what he does best, the work was evident. He was accurate and decisive. He also had his best performance in the red zone through training camp.
Tyler Higbee continues to be an underrated weapon, making multiple plays in the end zone.
Stetson Bennett also flashed the speed, making smart decisions. I spoke to Bennett after practice and he mentioned that he'd simplified his approach over the last season. He just wants to get the next first down. He's playing within the structure of the offense and the results have shown.
Defensive back Shaun Jolly had a strong day, breaking up a 50/50 ball in the end zone against Terrance Ferguson.
The defensive back room in general was rolling on Thursday with Malik Dixon-Williams and Josh Wallace making plays.
The best news was the offensive line. They had to alternate players and found several players who could play multiple positions, adding to their depth. No major injury concerns. Procedural stuff.
The main observation was Sean McVay. The Rams do not have a lot of open roster spots and time is running out on some of these players to secure their football and financial futures.
There was a light dust-up that Aubrey Pleasant and some of the defensive backs were able to break up immediately. McVay stopped practice, rallied the team, and they resumed practice within minutes of the incident, playing with clean intensity.
All in all. Another good day of development.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE