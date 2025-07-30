Rams 2025 Training Camp Day Six Review
The Los Angeles Rams once again pushed the throttle now that the pads have come on and after a physical day of play, certain players started to separate themselves from others.
Sean McVay was very happy with his team's performance, emphasizing a need to be a physically imposing group.
"I think it's excellent and I think we're learning how to be able to really push the envelope. We've got a chance, we're not there yet, to be a physical group and that's what we want to be. We want to be mentally and physically tough. I think these are good opportunities to be able to shape one another while still protecting each other in these types of settings. I've really been pleased with their understanding of what that looks like to be able to do that.
"In these first couple days, I thought yesterday… I think the defense has had two really good days. I thought the offense responded better. The caliber of just competitiveness on both sides and just the quality of football felt like it was a notch up. That's what we're striving to do. To be able to positively push one another. It's not necessarily about winning the drill, but it's, are we having good quality football snap in and snap out, minimizing some of the mistakes and playing with the techniques and fundamentals that we want? I thought today was a good step in the right direction."
The offense did show up as they attempted to punish the front seven of the defense. Jarquez Hunter continued a ruthless campaign to make the opposition quit, striking the interior of the defense with consistent force.
Jordan Whittington blocked Jared Verse, opening up a seam for Kyren Williams to cut in to.
But at the same time on the defensive side, Verse and the defensive line were phenomenal and keep in mind they have to show some restraint to not fall into the quarterback. Poona Ford continued to dominate upfront, establishing himself as the force the team was missing on defense last season as both a run stopper and pass rusher.
However, the big winner was Mario Williams. The UDFA wide receiver put on a show. He caught two passes in one on one red zone drills and made plays in the team session.
The tight ends also had strong performances with Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen making big catches downfield while Tyler Higbee continues to be a reliable target.
All and all, another successful day. Kam Curl and Emmanuel Forbes did leave practice with Sean McVay stating neither player appeared to be injured to a point major concern.
"[Cornerback] [Emmanuel] Forbes just felt his hamstring a little bit," stated McVay. "I don't have any sort of updates. When we did the one-on-ones in the red zone, we were being smart with him. He tried to take the first team rep and [Pass game coordinator/assistant head coach] Aubrey [Pleasant] and I were on the same page of, hey, let's be smart with him, especially with a soft tissue. Then Kam, I think he got his ankle stepped on. I'll have a little bit more information for you guys, but [SVP of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] seemed to feel like there could be some positive things, but I'll wait to give you guys full updates until we have a little bit more information."
Forbes and Curl walked off the field.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE