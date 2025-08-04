What I Saw At Rams Training Camp Today: Day Ten
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up training camp on Sunday from Loyola Marymount University and as the team took their play to an acceptable limit, several players separated themselves from the pack as the team prepares to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a joint practice and in a preseason game.
Jimmy Garoppolo found it difficult to his receivers due to tight windows. I'm not putting this on Garoppolo as it appeared he was testing his limits and the defense has his timing down pact. He did throw an inexcusable interception to Quentin Lake but made up for it, especially as for the first time in camp, the offense won in the red zone.
Garoppolo hit Davis Allen on a beautiful seam thrown that Allen hauled in one handed for a touchdown. Allen has been working hard and it has shown with the third year tight end playing like a starter. Terrance Ferguson does not have an easy path towards playing time.
Blake Corum was the winner on Sunday, the second-year running back zipped and zapped into openings. He even took a screen pass 75+ yards to the house. He looks like the player he was in college.
Kyren Williams and Jarquez Hunter did not let Corum have all the fun. Williams was shifty, making tacklers miss while Hunter showed off the vision, making precise cuts into openings at just the right moment.
Jordan Whittington is making a push towards to WR3 job with a strong performance while Konata Mumpfield impressed on the outside. Both men are quickly developing into reliable playmakers.
Joshua Karty was nearly perfect, missing one kick from deep. However, Karty nailed his second kick from his deepest distance which looked beyond 45 yards from the field.
Nate Valcarcel had a nice interception against Stetson Bennett while the Rams attempted to figure out life without Nate Landman as Landman was held out for precautionary reasons following an early exit on Saturday.
Jaylen McCollough seemed to play better the closer he lined up to the line of scrimmage. He looks to be the hybrid linebacker who could replace Quentin Lake if Lake leaves after this season.
However the big star was Puka Nacua.
Nacua made a ridiculous catch, sneaking both feet in near the sidelines. He looks to be in peak form and ready to take on Dallas come Tuesday.
