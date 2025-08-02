Rams Defensive Signal Caller On Verge Of Massive Extension
Nate Landman has quickly become a trusted teammate and a beloved defender by the fan base due to his play, leadership, and overall enthusiasm for the game.
Landman is a difference-maker who has earned the nickname "peanut-punch" Landman in honor of Charles Tillman, as Landman has been displaying the same ability to punch the football out of ball carriers' hands in the same manner Tillman used to do.
“That's the key," stated Landman on his ability to force fumbles. "Really it’s knowing when your opportunity is to go attack the football without sacrificing the integrity of the tackle. For me, sometimes when you're tracking the hip on the tackle, it shows up right there and there's your opportunity. I'm a stronger ball puncher with the right hand than I am with the left. I'm definitely more comfortable moving that way, and that's when I tend to seek those opportunities with the carrier going away or a receiver, catching and tucking, and I can throw that jab in there.”
Landman has also been named the defensive signal-caller, taking over the role from Quentin Lake, allowing Lake to take care of other matters, especially regarding communication in the secondary.
“I think that started in high school and then really blossomed in college," stated Landman on his communication skills. "My coach in college put a lot of responsibility on me to do that, talk to the defense, get them set up. Now in college they have the mic [in the helmets], so it's easier. Back then we didn't have the mic. I think from high school to college and then having a few opportunities to do it with the Falcons and now being in a primary role here, I think I've taken a step in each one of those aspects of the game.”
Here's the thing. Landman is proving himself invaluable to the franchise on a one-year deal that pays $1.1 million.
I am predicting that he will have the same career jump that Zack Baun of the Philadelphia Eagles had last season. Baun, who signed a one-year deal before the 2024 season, earned his first All-Pro honor and was rewarded with a three-year, $51 million deal.
The Rams do not pay linebackers. It's a known fact. They did it with Bobby Wagner and cut him after one season. It's just not where their money goes. However, Landman is quickly changing that mindset.
Landman will get paid and if he translates what he's doing in camp to the regular season, he will have many suitors if the Rams refuse.
However, Landman is happy in Los Angeles. He is closer to his family, who live in Northern California, he loves his teammates, and he loves being a part of this defense. There will be wiggle room to strike a deal but if the Rams aren't willing to pay him what he's rightfully owed, someone will overpay and the Rams will have nothing to show for it.
Ernest Jones should have been a warning. Linebackers are not easy to replace.
