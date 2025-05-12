Rams' Puka Nacua Expecting First Child
Back in March, Rams receiver Puka Nacua recently went on the Join The Lobby podcast to discuss his career goals and his post-football future.
"I want to retire at the age of 30." Said Nacua. "I'm 23 right now, I'm going into year three. I think of Aaron Donald, like man to go out on top, I think it would be super cool. But also, I want to have a big family. I want to have at least a starting five. I came from a big family so I need five boys, for sure. But also, like, I want to be able to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them,”
Well Nacua has made a critical first step in achieving that dream as he and Hallie Aiono announced their pregnancy on social media.
"You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid." Wrote Aiono. "I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why”. I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy."
Nacua's child will be joining a family of football players.
Nacua has two brothers, Samson and Kai, with both had stints in the NFL and currently play of the UFL's Michigan Panthers. Nacua also has another brother, Isaiah, who played football for BYU.
Nacua's newest addition goes back to his love of family. Nacua also mentioned back in March his blueprint for the rest of his life.
Speaking of the future, Nacua detailed his post-career plans outside his intentions for fatherhood, stating that he would like to join the food industry one day. It's just an idea he's exploring, but Nacua mentioned wanting to bring his mother's recipes to the public, producing them in a restaurant setting. Nacua emphasized that he didn't want her to cook because then he couldn't hang out with her.
Nacua also expressed an interest in the Utah real estate market, a potential side area for him to expertise in.
Whatever awaits him in football, it's clear that football is what he does, not who he is, and that separation of the game from life is another thing that allows him to be great.
