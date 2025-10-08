Rams Practice Report: A Star is Emerging in the Trenches
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, despite having a few more days off due to their Thursday night game last week, entered Wednesday littered with injuries.
Injuries
As per Sean McVay: Rob Havenstein (ankle), Tyler Higbee (hip), and Omar Speights (high ankle sprain) did not practice on Wednesday.
Colby Parkinson (concussion protocol), Nate Landman (ankle soreness), and Kam Kinchens (knee soreness) were limited.
The Fallout of Speights
While Omar Speights has yet to be ruled out, he is listed at doubtful. McVay clarified his words from Monday, stating Wednesday that Troy Reeder and Shaun Dolac will split reps while they figure out how they'll replace Speights if they need to.
My Take
While reporters are only allowed access to a limited portion of practice, from what I saw, if the Rams play without Speights, Shaun Dolac should see the field a lot as well as Jaylen McCollough. While Reeder has looked decent, Wednesday reaffirmed a point and that is that Reeder has a clear ceiling and that ceiling is good enough for certain plays but if Landman is on the field, Dolac is in better position to hunt and he's better in coverage.
While Reeder is better at intercepting passing lanes, Dolac's ability shrinks natural passing lanes up the seam, which should give the pass rush the time needed to affect the quarterback, likely to be Cooper Rush this week. Plus Jaylen McCollough should help supplement in coverage.
Winner of the Day
Poona Ford and it's not even close. The power that Ford possesses should be the key to limiting Derrick Henry and if the Rams are able to corral Henry at the line of scrimmage, they do not have other options to hurt the Rams, as long as Lamar Jackson doesn't play.
The Ravens have two options. Give the ball to Henry or throw to Zay Flowers and Ford is able to eliminate the first option. Ford's straight up power was on display and his usage has powered the Rams' strong start to bringing down dominant running backs. Ford signed a massive deal this offseason and he's been worth every penny if not outplaying the contract.
Opinion
While reporters aren't allowed access to certain parts of practice, from what I saw, Steve Avila needs to get the start on Sunday. He just has the tools to dominate.
