Rams Rule Out Multiple Offensive Pillars in Week Seven Action
The Los Angeles Rams, via head coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that stars Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein will miss the team's week seven matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
McVay on Nacua
Nacua hurt his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens last week and while he could have played that game, the team did not want to risk long term damage. That ended up being the right call as Nacua is forced to miss a second game.
“He's making good progress," stated McVay. "I am very optimistic about hopefully having him ready after the bye. I think it'll serve him well and I have confidence in our other receivers to be able to step up.”
It's important to note that Steve Avila played on a bad ankle in emergency service during the Rams' week one matchup and wouldn't get the start again until last week. He missed three games and was benched for the Rams' Thursday night matchup against the 49ers.
McVay on Havenstein
Rob Havenstein is set to miss his third straight game.
“We’re hopeful that this time off that he's had will serve him well," stated McVay. "I was actually just talking to him. He wants to be out there more than anybody and he's such a great leader. He’s got such a good vibe. He's frustrated because he wants to be out there working with his teammates, but he's been leading in the meantime."
"We are hopeful that this time off will serve him well. He’s played a lot of snaps in this league and so that ankle has been bothering him a little bit. I think he's such a warrior that he ended up fighting through, but our job is to protect him and put him in situations that are favorable for him and for the football team. We are hopeful that these last few weeks, in addition to having this week and the bye, allow him to be able to hit the ground running. It's a really cool thing watching the way he's poured into [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon Jr. and the way that he's played. I feel fortunate for that.”
McClendon Jr is assumed to be getting the start as he's replaced Havenstein over the past two games.
