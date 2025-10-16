Rams Sean McVay Shares Positive Update on Star Wide Receivers
During the Los Angeles Rams' triumph over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, receivers Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua were unable to continue their strong starts as Atwell, who is finally coming into his own, was forced to miss the game, while Nacua was limited after sustaining an ankle injury.
McVay shares positive updates on both players on Wednesday.
Puka Nacua
Nacua missed practice on Wednesday but it appears Nacua could still play and the Rams avoided any long-term damage. Nacua missed multiple games last season due to injury.
McVay spoke about what would need to happen in order for Nacua to play. Regardless, he will travel to London with the team.
“I think we talked about it a little bit the other day," stated McVay. "There's a difference between return to play and return to performance. You want to put him in a position to have successful outcomes. I do think some of that is reflected in is he able to go through practice and really get a good feel to allow him to feel comfortable and confident in what we would be asking if he goes. If not, then you have a ton of confidence in the group with the guys that'll be asked to take on bigger roles. You don't ever replace a stud like him, but we've got a lot of confidence in the other guys if that's the case.”
Tutu Atwell
Atwell was forced to miss the Ravens game with a hamstring injury he suffered in practice last week. McVay stated this.
“When we put limited, it means really that if he was going to take a normal workload, we're just a little bit more mindful of some of the high-speed yards," stated McVay. "Everything is trending in the direction of we expect him to be ready to roll. We’re just being smart, easing him back in, but it's not because of any sort of setbacks. He's making good progress so we feel good about him.
McVay dove into the potential of Atwell's involvement growing within the offense after stellar games against the Colts and 49ers.
“I think what's great about Tutu is whatever he's asked…and I've mentioned this previously, when he's gotten opportunities to take on bigger roles, whether it was a couple years ago when [Former Rams Wide Receiver] Cooper's [Kupp] been on IR and missed extended periods of time, he’s really answered the bell," shared McVay.
"Then this year, even though there's been limited opportunities, I think what you've seen is the impact that he can have with the way that he's able to affect and influence coverage, the big plays that he makes against the Niners, the big play that he made against Indy that you're talking about. The moment's not too big. He loves it. I think he plays big and he's shown that he's consistently ready to go depending upon what's asked of him. If Puka isn't able to go, then looking forward to seeing Tutu do his thing regardless of whether Puka plays or not.”
When Kupp and Nacua were out for multiple weeks last season, Atwell led the team in receptions and receiving yards.
