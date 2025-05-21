Rams' 2025 Hidden Gems Revealed
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, exhibiting a roster filled with untapped potential and incredible talents that have yet to reach, for some, their fourth season in the league. This team, however, is already a potential Super Bowl contender with a nice mixture of veterans to balance out the youngness of group.
Los Angeles is headlined by head coach Sean McVay and quarter Matthew Stafford who lead a group of young players on both sides of the ball such as wide receiver Puca Nacua, defensive player of the year Jared Verse, defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske, and young safety Kamren Kinchens.
On a young team like the Rams, there are bound to be some hidden gems. SB Nation writer Doug Farrer wrote his three hidden gems on Los Angeles' roster with several key names to consider ahead of the season. The first name that was mentioned was cornerback Cobie Durant as an underrated free agent.
Farrer wrote, "Durant was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 7 after his interception and forced fumble each led to offensive touchdowns, but his best game of the season may have come against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, when he put Amari Cooper in a blender throughout."
The underrated free-agent signing he listed was Davante Adams, which is not hard to believe but fairly deserving of the title. Adams' signing has gone under the radar and could result in some big-time plays for the Rams offense. Farrer wrote that usage of motions and condensed formations could allow Adams to be productive once again under McVay.
Finally, Farrer lists fifth-round linebacker Pooh Paul Jr. and undrafted free agent Shaun Dolac as his underrated rookies for the Rams. He boldly compares Paul to All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner but for different reasons.
"Warner was a third-round pick in the 2018 draft, and he was more of a hybrid player than a pure linebacker at BYU. You’re not always now who you will be later," Farrer wrote. "Watching Paul now, and thinking of how the San Francisco 49ers have deployed Warner over time, there are a lot of similarities, and we’d guess the Rams would be pretty happy if things turn out similarly in this case."
Dolac could find himself in a significant role on the Rams defense in 2025 as an UDFA. His skill set matches up with someone who could affect the game in multiple assets, leading to the possibility that he and Paul could be starting at linebacker by the end of the year.
