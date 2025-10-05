Rams' Matthew Stafford Earns Early-Season Honor
While Aaron Rodgers may be the oldest quarterback in the NFL, Rams' Matthew Stafford isn't that far behind. Despite his age, Stafford has been elite to kick off the 2025 NFL Season with Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr naming him the Quarter Season Offensive Player of the Year.
"Stafford’s starlit fourth quarter against the Colts—10 men on the field notwithstanding—underscores what has been a steadily incredible season from the best-when-doubted 37-year-old," stated Orr. "Despite the fear of a debilitating preseason back injury, Stafford has been thriving amid increased pressure rates each week."
"Stafford is piloting an effective offense that should be undefeated, had it not been for a catastrophic special teams breakdown against the Eagles. The Rams are a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of both rushing attempts and efficiency, which highlights just how much of the load Stafford has taken on."
My Take
While Stafford has been phenomenal, it should actually be Puka Nacua who should be named NFL Offensive Player of the Year so far through the young season. Not only is he the best wide receiver in the NFL from a production standpoint, his abilities as a runner and receiver give him a unique classification from his fellow pass catchers.
He's putting together the same resume Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson had during their winning seasons of 2021 and 2022 respectively. He also has the same versatility with the clear dominance at his natural position that 2023 and 2024 winners Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley displayed during their campaigns.
The award Stafford should be strongly considered for is MVP because in the early season, it's becoming quite clear that until another player steps up, the award will likely come down to Stafford, Josh Allen, and Dak Prescott. Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones, Nacua, and Jonathan Taylor are current darkhorses.
While he does have a game advantage, Stafford is the current league leader in passing yards by nearly 400 yards over Dak Prescott, while he has a one-pass lead on completions. Stafford is also the current league leader in passing touchdowns with 11, only throwing two interceptions so far.
Stafford has thrown for 375+ yards in back-to-back games, tossing three touchdowns in both contests. Stafford's currently projected to end the season with 5,110 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and seven interceptions if numbers remain steady.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE