What the Rams Have Been Saying About Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams all know the success of their season rests on Matthew Stafford's shoulders and they've vocalized it to the media.

Brock Vierra

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The talks surrounding the Los Angeles Rams have been about Matthew Stafford, especially as the Rams' QB1 looks to shake off the narrative surrounding his back issues as he looks to dominate this season.

While Stafford focuses on game day, the rest of the Rams can not stop praising their quarterback. Here's what they have to say.

Sean McVay

Sean McVay commented his his new All-Pro connection of Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay reacts against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think it was really on display in the spring where they got a bunch of good reps," stated McVay. "In those settings it's almost like a passing camp. You don't get as many runs off. I thought that was great for them to be able to get that rapport. Since Matthew has been back out here… these guys, they see the game through a very similar lens. It’s been awesome. That was the goal in mind. It will be exciting to see those guys bring it to life against a great challenge and a great defense on Sunday.”

Mike LaFleur

If Stafford passes for over 200 yards on Sunday, he will be the tenth quarterback in NFL history to pass for over 60,000 yards. Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about the mark and Stafford on Thursday.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Mike LaFleur looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I didn't even know that," stated LaFleur. "It just shows how consistent he's been throughout his career. He's always played really good football. It's awesome to have him back out there. I know he enjoys this game for many reasons. Maybe one day he'll look back at all the personal accolades he has. but he loves playing, just being in that huddle, being with the guys, being with the locker room, and you're not going to find a better competitor out there.”

Davante Adams

On Wednesday, Adams spoke about Stafford's ability to get back into the offense after his extended abscense due to injury.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think anytime you have experience, especially like I said, we both have experience in this type of offense," stated Adams. "It can only help, but it doesn't do everything for you. Obviously, you need to be able to get out here and get on the grass which now we have the opportunity and have been for the last few weeks."

"I'm excited about it. Just because I'm going into year 12 and he's going in, I think it's year 17 actually, that doesn’t guarantee you anything, but it definitely gives you opportunity to kind of rely on some of the savvy you have built up and some of the experience you already have in your body a little bit.”

Puka Nacua

Nacua was all smiles, speaking on his quarterback after Thursday's practice.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I guess those are the advantages of being in year 17," stated Nacua. There was a day where we were like Matthew's going to get out there and try to spin it a little bit, maybe it's routes on the air, and then we were in team period and we're hearing the play call come from him and there was no hesitation. We broke the huddle all in one clap and everything was in sync. We were motioning right on time and it felt like we were back to normal. The command and the control that he has of our offense is something that makes our offense flow as it should.”

