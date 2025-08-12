WATCH: Rams AHC Aubrey Pleasant's Preseason Press Conference
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will have a new look this week as assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant will operate as head coach when the team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday from SoFi Stadium.
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay took to the podium to provide various updates on the health of Matthew Stafford.
Q: Did Matthew Stafford wake up with his back hurting?
“It didn't respond the way that you wanted it to," stated McVay. "When he was out here working out, it was great and then it's like anything else, let's communicate. We all know there's nobody that's tougher than this guy and so we are going to still be safe. But I think more than anything he wants to be out there more than anybody. His teammates can't wait for him to be out there, but I'm going to defer to [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and Dr. [Robert] Watkins and then listening to Matthew's feedback because we felt like it wasn't in alignment with how he was feeling to progress accordingly.”
Q: How do you help players like Stafford work through frustration?
“I think consistency. I think the first thing is you have to connect with these guys, understand where they're at, make sure that you create an atmosphere and environment where there's the appropriate urgency, but we want them to enjoy it too. What kind of vibe do we create in here? What does it look like with their teammates and with their coaches? I feel like our guys have done a really good job of that. I think ultimately all we can control is how we impact each other in a positive way every day while also acknowledging when you talk about frustration, that it’s okay to acknowledge your real emotions. You acknowledge it and now let's respond instead of react accordingly. One of the things that you love about Matthew, or really a lot of our guys in general, is a mindset and a mindset that we're looking for. These are skills that are developed. You get that way by leaning into hard stuff and training yourself to be able to handle those moments with that poise or calm that we're looking for. Also, being able to create the courage with how we go about every single day to go for it and not be afraid to fail. Whether it's supporting each other, whether it's responding accordingly or cultivating the kind of environment that we want to try to minimize those things as much as possible.”
