The Rams Offense Answers 5 Critical Week One Questions
The Los Angeles Rams offense was set to debut their newest edition on Sunday and while it didn't dazzle in the ways of old, the offense determined the ball game when they iced it against the Houston Texans. Before the game, I posed five questions for the offense. Let's see how they answered.
Is Matthew Stafford Able to Endure Punishment?
He's fine. When asked if he felt he wouldn't be okay physically, this is what he had to say.
“No. You can't go out there and play like that," stated Stafford. "Maybe that's stupid to think (laughter), but that's how I go play. I just go out there and play. I think there was some good stuff I did today. I think there are some plays where I can be better and try to avoid some more negatives for us and do a better job there."
"But it felt great to get back out there. It's been a long time coming and not only myself, but man, I was really happy for (OL) Alaric (Jackson) to go through what he's been through and work the way he did through the stuff that was going on with him. Just proud of him and happy for his success to be back out there. I know he loves being back out there with us and we appreciate having him.”
He got hit, he stood up, he's fine.
Will Davis Allen or Terrance Ferguson step up?
Davis Allen season has commenced. While Allen did miss a Stafford dot, he did catch the Rams' second and eventual game-winning touchdown. I have loved what I saw from Allen in camp and the preseason, including a wild one-handed catch. Now that he has a full game at true NFL speed under his belt, I expect his production to increase.
While we didn't see Ferguson much, when he's ready, if they use him in the way they used Colby Parkinson, he should produce.
What Will The Dynamic Between Davante Adams and Puka Nacua Look Like?
Throw the ball to the open guy. The Texans game planned Davante Adams out of the game as much as possible, and Puka Nacua made the defense pay. When Adams was open, he made big catch after catch.
How Do You Get the Most Out of Tutu Atwell?
Find out next week. No seriously, we didn't see enough to make a true call, but pairing Xavier Smith with Atwell sprung Smith, so one would think the reverse would work?
Have the Rams Fixed Their Red Zone Blues?
Kinda. I think Sean McVay sprinkled a little too much sugar on his cereal on Sunday morning because he was on one in the red zone. On Friday, McVay stated Matthew Stafford was a terrible sneaker. On Sunday, he sneaks Stafford on third and goal. No offense but McVay was right. Listen, Stafford is a phenomenal quarterback who is a true gunslinging Hall of Famer. He also doesn't have hops.
The man rode a wave that went sideways. Also, Jordan Whittington jet sweep? Outside pitch on fourth and one? Think about that. A play where in order to gain one yard, he put the football at the seven-yard line? McVay criticized himself for that call so don't think it's a pot shot. So spread and shred was the strategy?
Second time, play action to Davis Allen was a stroke of beauty. So what does McVay bring next?
