Rams' Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Jarquez Hunter
Jarquez Hunter is a man of intention, and when he carries the football, he's looking to make a definitive statement. One of the most physical players through training camp, there is something inherent, something innate that fuels Hunter the greatness, and his desire to force his opponents to quit has allowed him to find yards where holes do not exist.
Hunter has tried to bully his way through the defense, seeking contact on every play, playing with such anger, he strikes into the heart of the front seven. After a practice with an increased workload, Sean McVay spoke about him and shared how pleased he was.
“We had a lot of carries today so [Running Back] Blake [Corum] got some as well," stated McVay. "I thought you saw Jarquez do an excellent job. He’s heavy. He's got a great body lean. Even though we're not truly tackling, you can feel that he is heavy through the hole. He has a really good demeanor. He can stare a hole through you. He’s continuing to show improvement. I think [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] has done a great job setting the tone."
"I've been really pleased with Corum. Jarquez definitely showed really well today. I think you'll see that [Running Backs Coach] Ron [Gould] does a really good job of being able to mix those guys. I wouldn't look too far into it other than we had a lot more runs than maybe what you guys have seen in the acclimation period, and that was part of the intent with the first day in pads.”
This was on a day that Poona Ford ruled, being a constant force along the line of scrimmage, easily defeating double teams, and blowing up plays in the backfield. Despite all that and even when it seemed all 22 defensive hands were on him, Hunter got low and kept moving.
Hunter is making it clear, he's the battering ram needed to punish defenses over and over again. The Rams, who are set to face some tough defenses early in the season, possess a player ready to strike over and over again to ensure superiority within the trenches.
For the first time since C.J. Anderson, the Rams have a legitimate explosive power back.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE