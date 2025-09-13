1 Major Reason Rams Still Have Something to Prove
More than anything, the season opener showed that the Los Angeles Rams have taken that next step as contenders in the NFC. The biggest names in the NFC right now are the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Green Bay Packers.
What do both those teams have in common? A dominant defense that can single-handedly win them games. The Rams won their season opener due to their defense, and they relied on it when their offense wasn't humming like it usually does.
Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released his NFL week two power rankings. For the Rams, they continue to be in the top ten but move up one spot after taking down the Houston Texans, resulting in them being the eighth-ranked team.
"For all of the talk regarding Matthew Stafford’s back, there was little to no cause for concern in the Rams' Week 1 win against the Houston Texans. Stafford was at his best, slinging the ball around on his way to a position-high 92.9 PFF overall grade. He completed 72.4% of his passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. No quarterback topped Stafford’s five big-time throws in Week 1", said Valentine.
Matthew Stafford was the best quarterback in football, according to his PFF grade, which goes to show that he can still hang with the best of them and makes the Rams perennial contenders, if he's healthy.
He and Puka Nacua put on a show for their season opener in their home arena, but the harsh truth about their offense is that it didn't look polished. Admittedly, the Texans have a great defense. However, they were being outplayed all game long, and yet the Rams couldn't put the game away.
That's a sign that the Rams still have something to prove in the 2025 season. They've taken that next step because I believe they're going to need a top defense in the NFL if they want to win a Super Bowl, and I think they have that this year.
The only thing left to prove is that their offense can catch up, and it will. Sean McVay is an offensive genius, and it's only a matter of time before everything clicks in their offense and they're ranked among the top teams in the NFL.
