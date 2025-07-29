One Burning Question for the Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have addressed some of their roster and depth chart issues this offseason, but more remain.
Los Angeles has multiple running backs that can make an impact. However, they have continued to show trust in running back Kyren Williams. Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports noted that the Rams' most pressing question centers around Williams.
"When the Rams drafted Blake Corum last year, they indicated that Kyren Williams' workload would be lessened. That didn't happen. Williams had over five times as many carries as Corum (316 to 58). No other Rams back had more than 20 carries. In an era of running back committees, Williams is a throwback," Schwab said.
"Sean McVay clearly trusts Williams, who is productive without being explosive. Williams had just two 20-yard runs last season, tied for the fewest in the NFL among backs with more than 801 yards (Rico Dowdle was the other). He didn't have a single 40-yard run. Yet Williams averaged a reasonable 4.1 yards per carry. The Rams know what they're getting when they hand Williams the ball."
Schwab noted that the Rams have several running backs, other than Williams, who could also have productive seasons.
"This year, Los Angeles drafted Jarquez Hunter, using a valuable fourth-round pick on him after spending a third-round selection on Corum last year. That indicates the Rams would like to have more flavors in their backfield than just Williams. We'll see if that happens, or if McVay reverts to overloading his reliable starter," Schwab said.
During the offseason, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford acknowledged Williams' contract situation with the team but declined to comment on it. Still, Stafford noted how critical Williams is to the Rams' offense moving forward. The Rams will need Williams at his best this upcoming season.
“I'm hesitant to talk about anybody else's business. I just know the kind of player that Kyren is and the kind of human being and the teammate that he is. We all love and respect him. The way he goes about his business, the way he works, the way he plays the game, it jumps off the screen," Stafford said.
"I know to you guys as well, just the passion that he plays with, so not surprising that he's out here when the football is put down on the ground, he's playing. Whatever needs to happen for him and for us as a team, that's not my business, but I love having him as a teammate, love him, and I respect the way he plays and goes about his business."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!