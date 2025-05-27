Rams' Quentin Lake Sounds Off on Jalen Ramsey
It's a shame that Quentin Lake and Jalen Ramsey were only teammates for one season back in 2022. The 2022 season was the worst season in the Sean McVay era, Lake was just a sixth round rookie, and Ramsey, despite having a career year, couldn't help the Rams overcome their multitude of issues.
Ramsey would be traded away that offseason and in that time since, Lake has grown as a player, becoming captain and defensive signal caller.
Ever since the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams have been linked heavily with Ramsey after the Miami Dolphins publicly announced they would be seeking a trade for their star corner with Ramsey allegedly listing the Rams as one of his preferred destinations.
Rams safety Quentin Lake was asked about his feelings on the potential superstar heading back to Los Angeles in an interview with NFL Network.
"We would be a tough team, especially a tough defense to beat," Lake said. "He knows the system, he’s familiar with the organization. Jalen is a God-given talent. Not only is he smart, he’s been in the league a long time playing at such a high level. Anytime you get to bring a guy like that back, he’s only going to add value. He is a star and anybody that you ask, he’s such an amazing player.”
“I truly believe he’ll be a Hall of Famer one day, too, just because of not only what he’s done on the field, but you look at how consistent he’s done it year in and year out," Lake said. "I’ve seen the rumors, I’ve heard the rumors. I don’t necessarily know what’s going to happen, but I hope -- anytime you’ve got a guy like that that can add value to your team, especially with the guys we have already, that’s huge."
"Hopefully things shake out. Whatever may happen, I know guys are trying to pull strings and stuff like that, but we’ll see – hopefully in a couple weeks, or whenever it happens.”
The Rams may be waiting on the Dolphins to execute the deal. Ramsey's cap hit drops from $25 million against the Dolphins cap to $7 million after June 1st. That would satisfy Miami's financial needs, paving the way to his trade.
