Inside Look: Rams Konata Mumpfield Opens Account After Strong Preseason
The Los Angeles Rams were witnesses to Konata Mumpfield's shining moment as the seventh-round rookie hauled in his first NFL touchdown against the Jaguars after securing his first NFL catch the week before against the Baltimore Ravens.
With eyes now on Mumpfield, let me take you inside the Rams to detail Mumpfield's development so far.
OTAs
Mumpfield proved quite quickly that he was much better than his seventh round pick would have suggested and I believe after looking at his film and then his product in the NFL that had Mumpfield played for a program like Ohio State, he would've been a top 15 pick at best and a top 50 pick at worst.
Here's an excerpt from the Rams' first day of OTAs that was open to the public.
Konata Mumpfield was absolutely brilliant on the day. He showed off his ball tracking skills on an underthrown pass by Jimmy Garoppolo, but it was a constant ability to snatch balls out of the sky that truly exemplified how he dazzled.
Mumpfield was consistent in his approach and execution, putting together some great film as he battles for his opportunities.
During OTAs, I spoke with Mumpfield and he shared that Davante Adams was providing a bunch of inside information in order to improve his game. Mumpfield listened and when the team returned for training camp, the results were clear.
Training Camp
Mumpfield was dominant again during training camp. While we could dive into his pristine route running or his solid hands. We could get into how his game was a version of young Davante Adams. However, there's onw moment that sticks in my memory for when I knew Mumpfield was special.
During the Rams and Saints joint practice, the Rams offense could not get anything going as they ran a simplified playbook to not give away secrets. Despite the mundane output, Mumpfield climbed the ladder for a pass, mossing his defender for the catch. The play would've been impressive if Mumpfield didn't proceed to do the same thing again on the very next play. While it's difficult to remember the defender, Mumpfield decided to call game just because he wanted to and it was amazing to watch.
At The Facility
Mumpfield has at the very worst, the third-best feet of all pass catchers and depending on the day, I'll say he eclipses Puka Nacua to be second to Davante Adams. I remember Mumpfield hitting a route so hard, planting his foot and changing directions with effortless quickness that Quentin Lake looked like he was running sideways as he tried to find his footing.
All the hype surrounding him is real. It's been real since day one, and if he continues his rapid growth, he answers a lot of questions regarding what the future of the Rams' offense looks like.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE