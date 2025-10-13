Rams Quentin Lake Talks Career First Moment Against Ravens
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams saw one of their most beloved defensive stars finally lift a weight off his shoulders.
After nearly four years, 45 professional games, and 25 starts, it was in game 46 and start 26 that Rams' defensive back Quentin Lake finally hauled in his first career interception. After the game, Lake shared his thoughts of finally joining the club after jumping a ball from Cooper Rush that was fired towards Zay Flowers.
“Yes, I thought I was in a drought," stated Lake. "It’s year four, and I finally get my first one. I’ve had a lot of opportunities to get one, but haven’t. To be able to do that today, it was a great feeling. It felt like a big weight off my shoulders, but the biggest thing is the manifestation of it is a real thing. You have to speak it and put it into existence to be able to accomplish the things that you want to."
That was exactly that. It was interesting, because during the week everybody was telling me, ‘Man, you’re going to get one. You’re going to get one.’ So, you hear it, but I was just going to keep staying to my preparation and what I do during the week. It was great for it to actually come to life. You have to believe, and that was all just really truly believing and preparation.”
Lake dived into what he saw during the play.
“What’s funny is, that down and distance and that play came up in practice many of times, but they ran it a little bit differently. When we had it in practice, it was Zay Flowers at the ‘Z,’ and it was DeAndre Hopkins at the ‘X,’ and we knew that Zay Flowers was the move guy, but they switched it up. They had Isaiah Likely as the move guy. He moved in the line, and I told Emmanuel [Forbes Jr.] to stay down, and I’ll stay on Zay Flowers. A lot of times the move guy wants to get a clean release off the line – a free release – so [I was] just trusting the preparation. I got the same route, so I was like, ‘I’m going to undercut the route. If he throws the ball, I know it’s going to be a pick.’”
Lake, a noted strategist, has been linking the secondary with the front seven, helping Nate Landman communicate signals and modify approaches to create an unpredictable defense.
Nate Landman Shares Praise
“What an incredible player," stated Landman. "[Quentin Lake] is smart. He really controls everything back there. [We] work great together, getting everybody lined up. [He’s] just a crazy athlete – being able to put him in the nickel [or] in the safety – and he’s someone who manipulates blocks for us by coming on pressures. It changes the gap schemes. He’s just a guy we are so grateful to have here.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE