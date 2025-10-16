Rams Predicted To Shoot for the Stars in Latest Mock
In the past decade or so, the Los Angeles Rams have been unaccustomed to selecting players in the first round due to their Super Bowl antics and "all-in" mentality. Their last first-round pick, a season ago, was Jared Verse, and he's been one of their best players on defense.
They traded their first-round pick this year to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for two picks next year. Those two picks can be an interesting trade piece, given their aggressive history. Perhaps a trade for Anthony Richardson? Nobody really knows, but one can always predict what will happen!
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Trevor Sikkema is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released his mock draft, where he predicts the Rams make some interesting choices. While other mock drafts suggested the Rams go after a quarterback, Sikkema believes they should draft a cornerback and a wide receiver instead.
He predicts they will use the first of their first-round picks on a cornerback, Colton Hood from the University of Tennessee. Then, he predicts their last pick of the first round will be spent on a wide receiver, Carnell Tate from the University of Ohio.
Star Power in the Secondary
"Hood spent some time at Colorado as a backup to Travis Hunter and DJ McKinney last season. Now at Tennessee, he’s been one of the FBS' more impactful players at that position. At 6-foot and 195 pounds, he has good size for the position with good explosiveness as well. He’s earned a 78.2 coverage grade this season with seven forced incompletions and two interceptions. He has the all-around game to play in press and off coverage alignments", said Sikkema.
The Rams have been missing star power in their secondary since Jalen Ramsey left the team all those years ago. Since then, the Rams' defense has had to adapt to their subpar secondary, and at times, it costs them, like their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where their secondary couldn't stop a hobbled 49ers offense headlined by Kendrick Bourne and Mac Jones.
I could've chosen any number of clips that show Hood being a ballhawk and running an interception in for a pick-six, but I chose this clip because this is any other down for Hood. He doesn't give up any separation on the receiver and plays the ball.
The Rams have been needing a player who can hold up in coverage, and Hood may be the player they've been looking for. He's jumped from program to program through three years of his college eligibility, but if he can continue to be a lockdown corner no matter where he lines up on he field, he will have found himself a home in Los Angeles.
Star-Studded Duo in LA
"Tate is a smooth and easy watch due to how he wins as a receiver. He isn’t the fastest or most explosive, but the 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior is so polished at creating separation as one of the best route runners in the class. He’s earned an 85.5 receiving grade this year alongside future NFL star Jeremiah Smith. He has zero dropped passes on 34 targets and 28 receptions".
So far in 2025, Tate has four touchdown catches, and that's as many as he had in 2024. I think the Rams have to draft a cornerback in the first round because it's the one area of their defense that's significantly worse than the rest of their defense. However, their free to use their second first-round pick on whichever position they deem to be the most important.
Obviously, the Rams make this pick with Puka Nacua in mind. They're trying to continue to have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, and Tate plays excellently off of Nacua's skill set. Nacua is as dangerous as he is because of his versatility; he can make the defense pay in a myriad of ways.
Tate has amazing fundamentals and is capable of a lot of different things on the field. Just like Nacua, he can be a Swiss Army Knife for the Rams' offense. His ball tracking in the air and body control while making catches are probably his strongest points, as well as route-running. I think the Rams have the flexibility to indulge in an area of strength, so why not double down on their strengths?
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on this mock draft when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.