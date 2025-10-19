Ram Digest

Rams vs Jaguars Live Game Thread

Check out the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London live ON SI.

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) greets his family after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
As part of the international series of games for the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams will be facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. This will be the Rams' fourth time playing in London, their second time playing in Wembley Stadium, with their last visit taking place in the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have played 13 games in London, meaning that even if this is a neutral playing field, it's essentially a game on the road for the Rams. Puka Nacua's injury means the Rams' offense will be tested to see if they can continue their explosiveness without their top playmaker.

Things To Look Out For

Davante Adams
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's expected that a big emphasis of the Rams' offense against the Jaguars' defense will be through the hands of Davante Adams. He's their next best pass catcher and has plenty of experience throughout his career being the top option.

He's adapted well to being the second option, but has suffered from uncharacteristic mistakes that have prevented him from having an even more impressive start to his time with the Rams. It's an opportunity for him to show that he still has what it takes the shoulder a heavy offensive burden, and a chance for Sean McVay to flex his offensive prowess by getting it done without his best wide receiver.

Devin Lloyd
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (center right) celebrates with safety Antonio Johnson (26) after intercepting a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Another thing to look out for will be how the Rams are able to handle the Jaguars' tenacious defense and avoid turning the ball over. They're ranked second in the league when it comes to takeaways, and they're top ten in offensive points per game allowed and offensive rushing yards.

Their one weak point so far this season has been that they're vulnerable against high-flying offenses, something the Rams are certainly capable of. The Rams have the personnel to take advantage of a secondary that's struggling, but the Jaguars also have the talent to make this game into a shootout.

Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The victor will be determined by which team takes advantage of the other's weakness first and which one of them is able to get their offense on a roll early. This game has massive stakes for the Rams' pursuit of consecutive NFC West champions; they can't afford to lose this one.

The game kicks off at 9:30 AM EST/ 6:30 AM PST and can be watched on NFL Network!

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.

