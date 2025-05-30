Rams Rivals' Receiver Ricky Pearsall Ruled Out of OTAs
As the Los Angeles Rams continue to run through their OTA program, their rival to the north, the San Francisco 49ers, suffered yet another injury to their wide receiver core after second-year pass catcher Ricky Pearsall was ruled out due to yet another injury.
"Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is currently sidelined during the 49ers’ offseason program with a hamstring injury," stated NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. "Pearsall, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been in attendance on a daily basis at the 49ers’ practice facility. But he is currently not able to practice, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said."
“Ricky’s here. Ricky’s been awesome,” Shanahan said. “But Ricky has a tweaked hamstring, so I’d be surprised if he does anything in OTAs.”
"The 49ers’ mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 10 and 11. Pearsall is not expected to take part in the team’s minicamp, either," Maiocco added.
“By the time you get to minicamp, there’s just two days left in school,” Shanahan said. “Probably won’t just throw him out there.”
Pearsall has been a victim of several unfortunate events including sustaining a shoulder subluxation during the 49ers’ offseason program last year, forcing him to miss the first few days of training camp as a rookie, due to a hamstring injury, Moiocco followed up with.
Pearsall was also the victim of a robbery gone bad that ended with Pearsall getting shot by a 17-year-old assailant in 2024. Pearsall miraculously survived with minimal physical injuries, however, it forced him to miss the first six games of the season.
Pearsall was looking to bounce back after a tough 2024, as he's set to enter the 2025 season as the team's WR2 after Brandon Aiyuk remains injured.
While we hope Pearsall gets healthy, the Rams need to monitor this situation as Kyle Shanahan's offense will greatly transition based on if Pearsall is on the field or not.
Last season, Pearsall missed the 49ers' first game against the Rams. That forced Jauan Jennings into the WR1 role and he torched the Rams. Jennings had 11 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
While the game taking place when Chris Shula was still working out his defense, it proves a trend that has existed for quite some time, Jennings is the most effective wide receiver against the Rams to play for the 49ers.
Pearsall is expected to be good to go for the season, and considering the rotation of Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes, this could be some of the best matchups involving young, promising players this season.
