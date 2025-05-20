Why the Rams Should Keep Eyes on Jauan Jennings
It remains one of life's biggest mysteries on how the San Francisco 49ers were able to retain receiver Jauan Jennings. Yes, the 49ers did place a second-round tender on him, but he's worth it.
Had the 49ers won Super Bowl LVIII, Jennings likely would have been MVP, being San Francisco's most explosive and effective player, throwing and receiving a touchdown in the game.
In the same breath, had Jennings not gotten ejected in the 2024 NFL regular season finale, he would have had his first 1,000 yard season.
Jennings is entering the final year of his deal and will be looking to get paid this offseason. Considering that the 49ers have shelled out nearly $500 million in contract money this past month and have Brandon Aiyuk's nine-figure deal still on the books, they may not be able to re-sign him.
If that's the case and the Rams are unsatisfied with Tutu Atwell, they should look towards a way to add Jennings to round out their offense.
Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri has warned Los Angeles of these three underrated threats on their rivals.
"Jennings came into the 2024 season facing a crowded depth chart in San Francisco," wrote Macri. "Between Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and even 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, not to mention the added target competition of George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey."
"Despite all odds, Jennings established himself as a top option on offense, ranking in the top 20 in PFF receiving grade (83.7), receptions (77) and yards per route run (2.26) in the regular season among qualifying wide receivers. Thanks to his most recent season, the former seventh-round pick is now in a prime spot to continue his stellar play in 2025."
The Rams know Jennings well, and they know what he can do. When he was the WR1 in 2024, a role he's expected to have in 2025, he put a hurting on Los Angeles with 11 receptions, 175 yards, and three touchdowns during the 49ers' last trip to Los Angeles.
In 2026, Atwell's $10 million is off the books, Davante Adams would be on the last year of his deal, and Puka Nacua would be entering a contract year.
Sounds like enough space for Jennings, especially if Matthew Stafford wants to give it one last hurrah in 2026.
